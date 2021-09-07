CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

WANT TO HUNT? TAKE A HUNTER SAFETY COURSE

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that summer is, at least “unofficially” over, it’s hunting time in Wisconsin. Some seasons are already underway – the early teal and Canada goose seasons opened on September 1st. But Wisconsin’s gun deer season is “the main event” that most associate with hunting, and if you want in, you’ll need a license. To get that, anyone born on or after January 1st of 1973 will need to pass a hunter education certification course. The only exception is under the Mentored Hunting Law.

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinasportsman.com

Deer hunter dies while prepping for hunting season

An accidental fall appears to be the cause of death for a Taylors, S.C. deer hunter. Robert Morgan, 70-years-old, was found by a member of his hunt club on the hunting property off Hwy. 72 in Abbeville County. The accident happened Saturday, Sept. 4. The person who found his body...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
ABC 4

Get the hunting tips you won’t want to miss this season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s main hunting season is right around the corner. If you’re hunting upland game this year state wildlife experts have some tips to help you bring in more birds. Utah has a number of smaller animals and birds you can hunt like grouse. You can...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WHEC TV-10

Hunters, heads up, there are new rules for bear and deer hunting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Hey New York hunters, heads up, there are some new rules heading into the deer and bear hunting season across the state. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, rule changes include extending hunting hours and dress code requirements. The changes include:. A...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
leelanaunews.com

37 young hunters get safety class certificate

Thirty-seven mostly young hunters attended and passed a hunter safety class provided over the weekend by the Cedar Rod and Gun Club. “You have been very attentive and good students,” announced Rick Bechtold, president of the club’s educational foundation board, while providing certificates of completion. Students, many of whom were accompanied with their parents, completed a classroom potion of class […]
caldwelljournal.com

Tree Stand Safety Reduces Incidents During the Hunt: Hunters urged to take simple safety measures

RALEIGH, NC (September 7, 2021) — Archery season for white-tailed deer opens on Sept. 11 statewide. As deer hunters prepare for their first outing, whether it’s archery this weekend or black powder or gun season later this year, it’s imperative to prioritize hunter safety. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. During the fall of 2020, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents – one which was fatal. In all instances, the individuals were not wearing a safety harness, and unfortunately, this doesn’t account for the tree stand incidents that were never reported.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunter Safety#Canada Goose#Hunting Season
Outdoor Life

Minnesota’s Early Teal Experiment: More Opportunity for Duck Hunters or a Threat to Duck Hunting as We Know It?

Minnesota opened its first-ever early teal season on Saturday and of course my duck hunting buddies and I were ready for it, shotguns loaded at sunrise, my retriever sitting anxiously at my side. On that first morning we were positioned on a levee next to a public marsh. The guys I was hunting with had killed hundreds of ducks while pass shooting this levee over the years. They called it, simply, “The Opener Spot.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WCAX

Vermont gives hunters safety tips for using tree stands

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering safety tips for hunters building and using tree stands. Hunters are advised to choose a live, straight tree and to avoid ash trees, which may be harmed by the invasive pest the emerald ash borer. The department recommends...
VERMONT STATE
kroxam.com

DNR REMINDING HUNTERS OF RULES DURING NEW EARLY-SEASON TEAL HUNTING

Minnesota waterfowl hunters will have a new opportunity to hunt teal during an experimental early-season starting tomorrow through Wednesday, Sept. 8. The DNR reminds hunters to follow all applicable laws, including not hunting in areas that are posted closed. Shooting hours will be from sunrise to sunset. Hunters may harvest six birds per day in any combination of blue- and green-winged teal.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
grantcountyreview.com

Hunters Should Consider Safety as They Head to Field

Hunters Should Consider Safety as They Head to Field. Hunting is big business in North America. In 2017, more than 15 million people hunted in the United States. The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports that sportsmen and women contribute nearly $9.4 million to the economy every day. Millions of hunters...
HOBBIES
wbiw.com

Reserve a spot for put-and-take pheasant hunts

INDIANA – Hunters can now purchase a reservation for put-and-take pheasant hunts online. Put-and-take hunts are no longer available on a first-come, first-served basis at Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs). To reserve a spot, click “Apply for a reserved hunt” on the DNR website. The cost is $30 per reservation....
INDIANA STATE
northfortynews

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Annual Take a Friend Hunting Contest

Encouraging hunters to share their love of hunting. For the third consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging hunters to take a friend hunting. As a reward for hunters sharing their expertise and love of hunting, CPW has created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge, with prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee.
HOBBIES
Midland Daily News

First deer hunt of the 2021 season is for people with disabilities, youth hunters

Michigan's first deer hunt of the 2021 season is set for this weekend and is for hunters with disabilities and youth hunters. Overall, conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons, and deer hunters can expect hunting to be as good as or better than last year, according to Michigan's Department of Natural Resources.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy