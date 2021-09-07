WANT TO HUNT? TAKE A HUNTER SAFETY COURSE
Now that summer is, at least “unofficially” over, it’s hunting time in Wisconsin. Some seasons are already underway – the early teal and Canada goose seasons opened on September 1st. But Wisconsin’s gun deer season is “the main event” that most associate with hunting, and if you want in, you’ll need a license. To get that, anyone born on or after January 1st of 1973 will need to pass a hunter education certification course. The only exception is under the Mentored Hunting Law.wxerfm.com
