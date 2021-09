Looking back at Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, it’s obvious that the Patriots coaching staff did the best they could to set Mac Jones up for success. The rookie looked quick and decisive on Sunday as he finished with an amazing 74% completion percentage, which as NFL Network reported, made him just the fourth player in the last 71 years to complete 70% of his passes while finishing with 275+ passing yards, as well as one or more TD passes with zero interceptions in his first career start. According to NBC Sports Boston, his completion percentage was also the highest of any rookie QB’s first start with a minimum of 25 pass attempts in NFL history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO