Letter: COVID doesn’t care
We see a common sentiment from those who don’t want to be bothered with protecting themselves and others from the threat of COVID: they aren’t afraid. In a recent letter (Monitor, 9/1), Bill Miskoe explained why he wears pants but not a mask. He wears pants because he’s afraid of boo-boos, but he’s not worried about a disease that causes death and debilitation. However, the chances are good that people like him have a gun because they’re afraid of the far smaller risk of being attacked. Risk assessment is tough, especially when it requires personal responsibility.www.concordmonitor.com
