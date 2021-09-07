CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: COVID doesn’t care

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

We see a common sentiment from those who don’t want to be bothered with protecting themselves and others from the threat of COVID: they aren’t afraid. In a recent letter (Monitor, 9/1), Bill Miskoe explained why he wears pants but not a mask. He wears pants because he’s afraid of boo-boos, but he’s not worried about a disease that causes death and debilitation. However, the chances are good that people like him have a gun because they’re afraid of the far smaller risk of being attacked. Risk assessment is tough, especially when it requires personal responsibility.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Health Experts Compare The Polio And COVID Vaccines

In the early 1950’s, polio caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year. That was until Jonas Salk and his team of researchers successfully created a vaccine to fight the disease. Medical experts from the University of Oklahoma said people in the 1950’s could directly see the suffering of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Society shouldn’t value pretty yards over children’s care

Regarding Parade Magazine’s annual salaries edition (Aug. 29): Something is wrong here. Parade says that a early childhood teacher makes $26,350, but a landscape architect earns $74,000 per year. Making our yards look good is more important than teaching our children? How can this be?. Letter: Trump’s flawed Taliban deal...
KIDS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Help health care workers

I don’t know what to do to support our stressed health care workers, other than to say the 730,000 thank-yous they deserve. Every day, they go into harm’s way to battle a virus that sends them more and more hospital patients. They hear too much argument and not enough gratitude.
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
St. Cloud Times

Vaccine mandates don't make your health care safer: Letter

Before the novel coronavirus, many hospitals found themselves with painful staff shortages they struggled to relieve. When COVID hit, a couple of things occurred that affected regular staffing at St. Cloud Hospital as well as other hospitals across the nation. Many seasoned employees decided to retire or were offered a great retirement package they couldn’t pass up. Some found better opportunities elsewhere while others cut their hours to take up other occupations like school, a side hustle and so on.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Medical professionals must be willing to ask questions

To the editor -- I am a fully vaccinated medical professional and have treated over 200 patients with COVID-19 infection. It can be a terrible disease and presents with a polymorphic distribution of signs and symptoms. These symptoms range from typical GI or upper respiratory symptoms to death, and everything in between.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Times

U.S. Constitution doesn’t permit forced COVID-19 vaccinations

With the rise of the so-called Delta variant of COVID-19 and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, leftist authoritarians in academia and the media have increased calls for forced vaccination of non-willing Americans under the penalty of criminal sanctions. Force and coercion are inherent in the use of government...
U.S. POLITICS
George J. Ziogas

10 Signs Someone Doesn’t Care About Anyone Other Than Themselves

Our relationships come in a variety of forms, from long-term friendships, romantic liaisons, familial relationships, fleeting friendships, and beyond. It doesn’t matter what type of relationship you have with someone, all of them require a healthy measure of communication. Now, communication is more than verbal, there are plenty of nonverbal cues that highlight insights you may not pick up through verbal cues.
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

Parents Grow Increasingly Concerned As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After months of declining COVID-19 cases, the virus is finding the most vulnerable population — the unvaccinated. It raises concerns for many parents with little ones. The FDA said on Friday that they are “working around the clock” to support the process of making the COVID-19 vaccine available for children under the age of 12. “The vast majority of people that we see in the hospital are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Esti Schabelman, Chief Medical Officer at Sinai Hospital. Hospitals are staying busy and doctors say it’s not just COVID-19 patients. “Our biggest issue right now is just the tremendous volume of patients...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington Hospital Says It Doesn’t Have Enough Nurses To Care For The Influx Of Patients

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The lack of nursing staff has forced the Washington Health System to tell 911 centers Washington Hospital has exceeded maximum capacity. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Six, while the hospital beds are filling up, physical capacity is not the problem for Washington Hospital. There are not enough nurses to care for the influx of patients. The health system says they’re getting more COVID patients, as well as patients with other health issues. Dr. Six says the nurses are stretched incredibly thin. “The last 18 months have really added an additional layer of stress and work and some folks...
WASHINGTON STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Writer claiming ‘communism’ doesn’t know communism

Regarding the letter “Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism” (Sept. 1): This letter writer and those like him who continue to spew ignorance about mask mandates being like communism have no clue what they are talking about. My parents and extended family grew up under communism in Yugoslavia, and we...
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Prior COVID infection doesn't guarantee good immunity: study

You caught a case of COVID-19 and then you got your first dose of a vaccine. Maybe you now think you are protected from coronavirus infections in the future. Think again: New research shows that prior COVID-19 infection alone doesn't guarantee a high level of antibodies against the coronavirus or a strong response after just one dose of two-dose vaccines.
SCIENCE
ric.edu

Preparing for Post-COVID Mental Health Challenges in Campus Life

According to psychologist Julia Kamenetsky of RIC’s Counseling Center, “There is no right or wrong way to make that transition. Some people are going to streak out the door, ready to jump in. They can’t wait to get back to something that looks like their life before all this. For them, jumping in is the best thing, as long as they adhere to safety guidelines.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy