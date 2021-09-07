Letter: COVID doesn’t care

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After months of declining COVID-19 cases, the virus is finding the most vulnerable population — the unvaccinated. It raises concerns for many parents with little ones. The FDA said on Friday that they are “working around the clock” to support the process of making the COVID-19 vaccine available for children under the age of 12. “The vast majority of people that we see in the hospital are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Esti Schabelman, Chief Medical Officer at Sinai Hospital. Hospitals are staying busy and doctors say it’s not just COVID-19 patients. “Our biggest issue right now is just the tremendous volume of patients...

