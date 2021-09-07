CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXPLAINER: What's at stake in the 2015 Paris attacks trial?

By ARNO PEDRAM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS -- France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The proceedings begin Wednesday in an enormous custom-designed chamber. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at the national...

CNN

Main suspect tells Paris attacks trial he's 'an Islamic State soldier'

Paris — The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" on Wednesday, upsetting some survivors who took it as a threat at the start of the trial into the 2015 attacks. Salah Abdeslam, 31, appeared in court...
WORLD
The Guardian

Paris attacks: suspects treated like dogs, claims Abdeslam in trial outburst

The opening of the long-awaited trial of 20 people accused of involvement in the 2015 wave of terrorist attacks in Paris was disrupted when the main suspect accused the French authorities of treating them “like dogs”. In an outburst on Wednesday that angered survivors and relatives of victims, Salah Abdeslam...
EUROPE
IBTimes

Paris Attacker In Court As Historic Bataclan Trial Begins

The last surviving assailant of the November 2015 attacks on Paris appeared in court on Wednesday at the start of a historic trial over the night of horror that sent shockwaves through France. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert...
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtonnewsday.com

France has begun a marathon trial in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks.

France has begun a marathon trial in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks. Following the November 2015 Paris attacks, France has initiated a marathon trial. On Wednesday, the greatest trial in modern French legal history began in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, which left 130 people dead in bars, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert hall.
EUROPE
wrkf.org

The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the largest peacetime attacks on French soil will go on trial in Paris. Nearly six years ago, 10 attackers killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in coordinated shootings and suicide bombings at the Bataclan concert hall, a sports stadium and bars and restaurants across the French capital. The ISIS attacks took place on an unusually balmy November Friday night in 2015, when outdoor café tables were full.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Paris Nov. 2015 Attacks: Key Facts About the Trial

PARIS (Reuters) - Twenty people go on trial in Paris on Wednesday suspected of involvement in a jihadist assault on Nov. 13, 2015, the most deadly attack ever seen in peacetime France, in which 130 were killed and hundreds injured. A specially-built courtroom and additional rooms where the hearings will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Jack FM

Security high in Paris as 2015 jihadist attacks trial begins

PARIS (Reuters) – A trial of unprecedented scale starts under high security on Wednesday to judge 20 men suspected of involvement in a jihadist rampage across Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, the deadliest attack in peacetime France. Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests...
PUBLIC SAFETY
marketresearchtelecast.com

The trial for the 13N attacks in Paris begins, the worst suffered by France

The largest antiterrorist trial in France, and one of the most complex in the recent history of Europe, started this Wednesday in Paris between large security measures to try 20 of those allegedly responsible for the Islamist attacks of November 13, 2015 in the Gallic capital that left 130 dead, hundreds injured and a traumatized country. During the next nine months, in the middle of the electoral campaign, hundreds of witnesses, including former President François Hollande, the almost 1,800 victims constituted in private prosecution and the more than 330 lawyers for the accused and accusers will seek to find answers and clarify responsibilities for a massacre that It shocked the whole of France and a Europe that since then has not stopped living under the jihadist threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

2015 Paris attacks suspect: Deaths of 130 'nothing personal'

PARIS -- The key defendant in the 2015 Paris attacks trial said Wednesday that the Islamic State network which struck the city was attacking France, and that the deaths of 130 people was 'œnothing personal.'. Wearing all black and declining to remove his black mask, Salah Abdeslam was the last...
WORLD
BBC

Paris attacks trial: Abdeslam blames France for bombing IS

The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
