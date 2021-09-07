CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Northern Oconto County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Northern Oconto County; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marinette, Door and central Oconto Counties through 700 AM CDT At 609 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles southeast of Escanaba to near Ephraim to near Breed in Oconto County. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marinette, Sturgeon Bay, Menominee, Crivitz, Jacksonport, Pound, Ephraim, Egg Harbor, Newport State Park and Whitefish Bay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

