Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe; Russell Patchy Dense Fog Areas of dense fog have developed in the Cumberland River Valley once again this morning. If traveling in the Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake regions early this morning, be alert for rapidly changing conditions. Use your low beam headlights and reduce your speed in foggy areas. Watch out for stopped school buses and kids heading to school.alerts.weather.gov
