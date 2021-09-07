CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe; Russell Patchy Dense Fog Areas of dense fog have developed in the Cumberland River Valley once again this morning. If traveling in the Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake regions early this morning, be alert for rapidly changing conditions. Use your low beam headlights and reduce your speed in foggy areas. Watch out for stopped school buses and kids heading to school.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Seven takeaways from California's recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday won a broad and renewed mandate from voters who soundly rejected a recall attempt on the strength of a mammoth turnout campaign that targeted Democratic voters. Newsom is the second governor in American history, after former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), to survive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
City
Russell, KY
City
Cumberland, KY
County
Clinton County, KY
City
Clinton, KY
County
Monroe County, KY
County
Adair County, KY
County
Cumberland County, KY
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lake Cumberland#Cumberland River
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy