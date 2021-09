Taiwan has accused China of a huge military incursion in its air defence identification zone (ADIZ), saying that at least 19 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers were detected on Sunday.Taiwan’s defence ministry said they issued radio warnings to the crews after they tracked the 19 planes including ten J-16 and four Su-30 fighters, as well as four H-6 bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, and an anti-submarine aircraft.An air defence identification zone is airspace over land or water that provides an early warning system to help a country detect possible incursions into its sovereign airspace. It stretches...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO