India have named a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Virat Kohli will lead the side, with Rohit Sharma as his vice-captain. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is included for his first international T20 call-up in four years, despite not playing in any of India's Tests against England so far this summer.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO