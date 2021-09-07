CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Kosovar activists disrupt war crimes court officials' talks

By VISAR KRYEZIU
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itLwb_0bobkEb100
Kosovo War Crimes Court Kosovo Specialist Chamber court President Ekaterina Trendafilova, center, leads an outreach meeting in the capital, Pristina on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Kosovar activists have tried to disrupt a meeting of war crimes court officials with civil society members, accusing the court adjudicating cases from Kosovo's war of independence of equating the victim with the aggressor. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (Visar Kryeziu)

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Kosovar activists on Tuesday tried to disrupt a meeting of war crimes court officials with civil society members, accusing the court adjudicating cases from Kosovo’s war of independence of equating the victim with the aggressor.

The incident happened as Kosovo Special Chamber court President Ekaterina Trendafilova and her team were holding an outreach meeting in the capital, Pristina with civil society officials and the journalists.

Two activists who claimed membership to left-wing Social Democratic Party spoke out against the court, accusing it of trying to “change Kosovo’s history" by portraying the war as a conflict “between two aggressors" and not a war of liberation and independence.

Trendafilova said the court and prosecutors investigate and indict individuals, not organizations or groups.

The court and a prosecutor’s office were established following a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, that included allegations that Kosovo Liberation Army fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians.

It has indicted eight suspects, including former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, in four cases on charges of murder, torture and persecution linked to the conflict. Thaci and the others have denied the charges.

The first trial is expected to start next week.

Police arrested the two activists after meeting, according to eyewitnesses. Other activists outside of the meeting room were also arrested for placing flyers on the court officials' cars which called them “non grata," or “unwelcome."

The Social Democratic Party called for the release of all eight of its members who were arrested.

Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-1999 by the ethnic Albanian majority population triggered a bloody Serb crackdown. A 1999 NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia’s troops out of Kosovo ended the war. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 which Serbia refuses to recognize.

—-

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Europe court: Russian probe into activist murder ineffective

MOSCOW — (AP) — Europe's top human rights court has ruled that Russian authorities failed to conduct an effective investigation into the killing of a prominent human rights activist in the Russian republic of Chechnya. Tuesday's ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) related to the July 15,...
EUROPE
WDBO

Belarus court gives opposition activists lengthy sentences

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown that Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year’s anti-government protests. Maria Kolesnikova, a top member of the opposition...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan: Scribe groups, lawyers, human rights activists

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 13 (ANI): Hundreds of journalists in Pakistan gathered outside the Parliament House on Sunday to protest against the proposed 'Pakistan Media Development Authority' (PMDA) law. The call for the sit-in was given by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and a number of scribe groups, opposition...
ADVOCACY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Kosovo War Crimes Court Starts First Case In The Hague

PRISTINA -- The first case at a special court investigating alleged atrocities by ethnic Albanian separatists during the 1998-99 Kosovo War kicks off in the Netherlands on September 15. Salih Mustafa, a commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment, and arbitrary detention allegedly...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo War#Kosovo Liberation Army#War Crimes#Kosovo Police#Protest Riot#Kosovar#Pristina#Ap#Kosovo Special Chamber#The Council Of Europe#Serbs#Albanians#Nato#The Associated Press
IBTimes

Kosovo War Crimes Suspect Slams 'Gestapo' Court

A former Kosovo rebel commander compared a war crimes court to Nazi Germany's secret police as it began its first trial in The Hague on Wednesday. Salih Mustafa is accused of murder and torture at a makeshift Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) detention centre during the 1998-1999 independence war with Serbia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
globalgiving.org

Belarus’ Fight For Democracy + Human Rights: Fast Facts

Authorities have detained hundreds of people fighting for democracy in Belarus. Get the facts about the ongoing crisis. 1. The conflict escalated after the contested election of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Despite widespread claims of voter fraud and election miscounts, Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory on Aug. 9, 2020. Shortly after,...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan SC slams Police for atrocities on journalists

Islamabad [ Pakistan] September 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday slammed Islamabad Police IG Qazi for atrocities on journalists and remarked that the shooting and torture of media persons show 'lawlessness'. The remarks came from Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin during the hearing of a suo moto case...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Taliban committing war crimes, says Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 3 (ANI): Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday alleged that the Taliban are committing war crimes and "have zero respect for Human Rights of Afghans" in the war-torn country. Saleh, in his tweet, also called on the international community to consider the 'barbaric acts' of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Government says discrimination against black people and Travellers ‘objectively justified’ with new laws

Discrimination against black people and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in a controversial suite of new laws is “objectively justified”, the government has claimed.Home Office documents published on Monday admitted that different groups would be disproportionately impacted by measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill.They include enhanced stop and search powers and the criminalisation of “residing on land without consent in a vehicle”.The Home Office admitted that proposed Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs), which would allow police to stop and search people based on their previous offending history without the “reasonable grounds” currently required, would disproportionately affect...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
53K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy