SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Justifying jaywalking? It’s a controversial crime that many people just simply ignore, but now California could soon make it legal to cross outside of a crosswalk. It’s a crime many people admit doing and now, California state lawmakers have voted to legalize crossing the street mid-block if no cars are around. The bill’s author, Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), says jaywalking tickets have become a way for police to unfairly target minorities. “The people who are getting cited are disproportionately African American,” Ting said. “We have the example of Nandi Cain, who in Sacramento was crossing the street. Law enforcement...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO