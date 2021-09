ST. LOUIS – The International Institute of St. Louis is now anticipating 1,400 refugees from Afghanistan will make St. Louis their new home. They’ve received an outpouring of donations and announced they are pausing in-kind donations until staff can take inventory and figure out what needs haven’t been met. The institute is still accepting cash and grocery gift card donations in the meantime.

