Latin Jazz Youth Ensemble of S.F. celebrates 20 years of shaping future musical greats
Emerging in the dark days after the Sept. 11 attacks, the Latin Jazz Youth Ensemble of San Francisco quickly became a beacon embodying the United States at its best. From the beginning, its mission was to offer free, high-level instruction to aspiring young musicians ages 10 to 18, melding children of various means and ethnic backgrounds into a band capable of sharing stages with some of the finest artists in Latin jazz, salsa and Cuban music.datebook.sfchronicle.com
