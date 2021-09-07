CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFTERNOON FISHING RETURNS AS 2:00 P.M. CLOSURES ARE LIFTED

 8 days ago

With weather patterns and other factors cooling water temperatures, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is lifting remaining “hoot owl” restrictions that closed some fishing at 2:00 p.m. All streams, creeks and rivers have returned to normal fishing hours, from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset,...

