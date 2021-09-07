AFTERNOON FISHING RETURNS AS 2:00 P.M. CLOSURES ARE LIFTED

While Hurricane Ida’s impacts are still being felt all along the Northshore, there are a few bright spots when it comes to targeting bass. James Jenkins of Folsom admits that fishing after a Hurricane may not seem like the best way to go because of all the high, muddy water, but there is a silver lining to fishing muddy water. “The clean water is so isolated that you can’t help but catch fish when you find it,” he said. Jenkins likes to focus on very specific areas where clean water pours out of the marsh and mixes with the muddy water in the main river. This is what’s referred to as a mixing line. “It’s like a wall of clean water jetting out of the marsh and when those bass line up along that muddy water line it’s game over!” The strategy that the fish use is simple: hide along the wall of muddy water and when baitfish swim in the clean water they ambush them.

