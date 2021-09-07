CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Trademark decision suggests Samsung Galaxy Note really is dead

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1159uK_0bobjWCe00

The Samsung Galaxy Note line just took one extra step towards total oblivion.

As spotted by Dutch website Galaxy Club, Samsung has opted not to renew its Galaxy Note trademark.

The South Korean tech giant renewed many of its smartphone brand name registrations in its home country towards the end of August. These included its flagship Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z series, alongside the more affordable Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines.

In all this, however, the Galaxy Note name is conspicuous by its absence. This is far from conclusive proof that the Galaxy Note series is no more, of course, but it’s the latest in a series of strikes against the popular Galaxy Note name.

In July, Samsung itself confirmed that there would be no Samsung Galaxy Note 21 this year, as it planned to focus on its emerging Galaxy Z Fold line. With the success (at least critically) of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, that seems unlikely to change in 2022.

Then there’s the fact that Samsung has sought to implement the Galaxy Note’s USP, the S Pen stylus, into both its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra and the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Note fans will continue to hope for a reprieve, of course, and may yet get their way at some point in the future. As good as it is to have S Pen access on Samsung’s other flagships, neither matches the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra‘s seamless integration.

Of course, if 2022’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 manages to stash a compact S Pen into its body and further drops its starting price, it will be difficult to see a way back for the Note line.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Leaker claims iPhone 14 will be first with no notch or camera bump, posts render

The iPhone 13 is likely to be revealed at the Apple Event on September 14, but one leaker reckons he already has the skinny on 2022’s flagship iPhone releases. Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech says he has information suggesting the iPhone 14 will finally ditch the display notch, in favour of a punch-hole camera, as well as the pronounced camera bump we’ve had to contend with in recent models.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

What we know about the Apple A15

There’s been a lot of leaks and rumours surrounding the new iPhone 13 and its A15 chip, here’s everything we know so far about the fabled Apple flagship’s latest silicon. Apple is gearing up to release its latest phone – widely thought to be the iPhone 13 – and alongside...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 13: Smaller notch, improved cameras and the new A15 chip

Apple has announced the iPhone 13 – the latest entry in its incredibly popular smartphone line. Here’s everything we know so far about the device. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are both finally here after months of leaks, rumours and news. On the surface, it certainly feels like a smaller update, especially when compared to last year, but that’s not to say there isn’t a load of new features.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G(renewed) now at $379

Amazon is offering a great discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20(renewed) smartphone. Although more than a year old, the smartphone is still quite capable and powerful. Samsung Galaxy S20(128GB variant) smartphone is available for just $379, down from its original price point of $749.97. The discounted price...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Note#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Dutch#Galaxy Club#South Korean#The Galaxy Note
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Note 20 and more are on sale at Amazon.com

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: comparing Samsung's flagship phones

The Samsung Galaxy S21 represented a shift in focus for the storied smartphone line after successive years of unequivocal flagships. For this reason alone, a comparison between the Galaxy S21 and its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S20, is a fascinating one to make. While Samsung debuted its Ultra line alongside the S20, the latter was still considered a compromise-free flagship phone in its day.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

Samsung may have started working on new Galaxy Note flagship

Samsung may have already begun work on the Galaxy Note 20 successor, a tweet from venerated industry insider Ice Universe implies. The leaker cites a source in the supply chain who has seen evidence of the existence of a new Galaxy Note device. Whether the new Note phone will be known as the Galaxy Note 21 or Note 22 remains to be seen.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera specs detailed in new leak

A new leak has shed light on the camera specs of Samsung's next-gen flagships. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature a similar quad-camera setup as its predecessor, with a 108MP main sensor. The standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models will apparently come with triple rear cameras with...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A03s comes to the UK for £139

Exactly two weeks after its global debut, Samsung brought its entry-level Galaxy A03s to the UK. The phone will retail for £139 and will be available for purchase via Samsung and all partner retailers from September 24. Galaxy A03s in black and blue (source: Samsung) The A03s brings a 6.5-inch...
TECHNOLOGY
bookriot.com

Enter to Win a Samsung Galaxy A Tablet!

This giveaway is sponsored by OverDrive. In tandem with the OverDrive Back to School Sale, we’re giving away a Samsung Galaxy Tab A!. This sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States (excluding Puerto Rico and all other US territories). Entries will be accepted until 11:45pm, September 9, 2021. Winner will be randomly selected. Complete rules and eligibility requirements available here.
LIFESTYLE
Stuff.tv

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review

Smartphones, with their similar boxy designs, all look like illegitimate children of one another. Samsung broke that monotony when it introduced the world to its series of foldable phones. While far from perfect, they were different, and hinted at a myriad of possibilities. Now into their third iteration, Samsung’s Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and other Galaxy devices getting up to $300 off

We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we have spotted the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series on sale. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is up for grabs at just $900 after a 25 percent discount, which translates to $300 savings. This device comes with 128GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The 256GB storage option comes with the same amount of RAM, the same processor, and the same $300 discount, which means you can pick one up for $950.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A52 receives a price hike in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 in India in March. The smartphone comes in two storage configurations and four color options in the country. Over five months after its release in the region, the South Korean tech giant has now hiked the price of this phone. Samsung has increased the price...
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

Samsung will give all Galaxy A phones this functionality by 2022

The popular Galaxy A smartphones from Samsung may get an interesting feature next year. All devices are said to have optical image stabilization. Samsung Galaxy A 2022 phones have optical image stabilization. According to the Korean website electricity Samsung will provide all Galaxy A smartphones coming next year with optical...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Is Samsung really launching the Galaxy S22 before the end of this year?

It’s always the same story every year. Rumors claim that Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S series would launch much earlier than its predecessor. So it’s not surprising to hear similar rumors for the Galaxy S22 lineup. Word on the street is that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S22 lineup...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy