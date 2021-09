The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Over the 26-race regular season, we saw: Michael McDowell score a dramatic first Cup win in the Daytona 500; Kyle Larson firmly re-establish himself in NASCAR and lead Hendrick Motorsports in its return to dominance; Aric Almirola jump from 27th in points to the playoffs with an upset at New Hampshire; and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, last year’s winningest drivers, both go winless.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO