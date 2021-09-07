Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick Taking Time Apart After Kourtney Kardashian DM Drama: Report

So Addison Rae showed up at her very first Met Gala last night, wearing what she described as a "vintage 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci" gown. And, moving away real quick from the harrowing fact that she described 2003 as "vintage" (help, I'm ancient), people on Twitter think she borrowed Kourtney Kardashian's old Christmas dress. Which, no! She didn't! But they are from the same collection and look basically identical minus a few details.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO