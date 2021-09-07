CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick Taking Time Apart After Kourtney Kardashian DM Drama: Report

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmelia Gray Hamlin and boyfriend Scott Disick did not push through with their plans to spend the holiday weekend together, a report says. Hamlin, 20, and Disick, 38, initially planned to spend the Labor Day weekend together. However, after Younes Bendjima leaked the messages Disick allegedly sent him about their common ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new boyfriend Travis Barker's PDA in Italy, the two reportedly decided to take some time apart.

