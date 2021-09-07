CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiller’s Research Doesn’t Permit Us to Predict the Future, It Permits Us to See the Present More Clearly

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Shiller’s Nobel-prize-winning research permits us to predict future stock returns. There’s a strong correlation between the CAPE value that applies today and the annualized real return that we will see for stocks over the next 10 years. It is something that all stock investors should be taking into consideration when setting their stock allocation. When the CAPE value is 8 (as it was in 1982), the most likely annualized return is 15 percent real. When the CAPE value is 44 (as it was in 2000), the most likely annualized return is a negative 1 percent real. Investors clearly do not want to be going with the same stock allocation in both sorts of circumstances.

