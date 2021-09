The stock price of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) increased by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to reports that they are in talks with Siris Capital to be acquired. According to sources with CNBC, the talks to sell itself to Siris Capital is not finalized and the talks could still fall apart.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO