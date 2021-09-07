Becky Hammon named to Top 25 WNBA all-time list
Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been named to the WNBA Top 25 greatest players of all-time. The honor comes as the league celebrates its 25th anniversary this season. Beck Hammon became one of the most celebrated and recognizable players in the WNBA. He accolades include six All-Star appearances as well as two All-WNBA First-Team and two All-WNBA Second Team honors. Hammon was the leagues assist leader in 2007.www.poundingtherock.com
