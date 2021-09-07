Becky Hammon named to Top 25 WNBA all-time list

The Dallas Wings have clinched the playoffs and will not play All-Star Satou Sabally in their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at 3 p.m. (NBA TV). Sabally returned from an Achilles injury in the Wings’ last game, but the team likely doesn’t want to push her any harder and wants to rest her for the playoffs. However, Dallas, currently the seventh seed is still playing for the No. 6 seed. If it wins both of its remaining games and the Chicago Sky lose both of theirs, the two teams will be tied for sixth at 15-17 and Dallas has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO