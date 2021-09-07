'Mass Effect 5' Is Probably Moving Back To Unreal Engine After 'Andromeda' Mess
Though Mass Effect one through three and the remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition are considered some of the best space-adventuring in games, Mass Effect Andromeda wasn't well liked. Though many do consider it to be a decent or good game and at least fairly enjoyable for the most part, as a whole it's considered as the Mass Effect game that we collectively agreed to not talk about.www.gamingbible.co.uk
