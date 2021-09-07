CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Mass Effect 5' Is Probably Moving Back To Unreal Engine After 'Andromeda' Mess

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though Mass Effect one through three and the remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition are considered some of the best space-adventuring in games, Mass Effect Andromeda wasn't well liked. Though many do consider it to be a decent or good game and at least fairly enjoyable for the most part, as a whole it's considered as the Mass Effect game that we collectively agreed to not talk about.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk Game Vigilance 2099 Got New Trailer on Unreal Engine 5

Cyberpunk Vigilance 2099 on Unreal Engine 5 looks awesome. Watch the latest gameplay trailer. The developer of the independent cyberpunk game Vigilance 2099 announced that the game, first announced in 2019, will run on Unreal Engine 5. On this occasion, a new gameplay trailer was published. The game is set fot release exclusively on PC and is still in early production, but it looks pretty impressive for an indie title. See it for yourself:
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Mass Effect 5 May Use Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite

We haven't seen or heard too much about the next Mass Effect yet outside of a short clip at The Game Awards 2020, but a new report from VentureBeat is claiming that BioWare might be switching to Unreal Engine to create it. As you may recall, 2017's Mass Effect: Andromeda...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Engine#Epic Games#Ea#Mass Effect Andromeda#The Unreal Engine#Ue#Unreal Engine 3
TrustedReviews

Dead Space, Sonic Colors, Mass Effect – why are developers obsessed with the past?

OPINION: With the recent release of the Sonic Colours Remake, can we all admit that game developers should stop remaking old games?. Remakes and remasters are pretty significant nowadays. A lot of games get the remake treatment. This is where a game is remade and rereleased, usually with updated graphics and specs and sometimes with added story elements.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Blade & Soul opens up pre-download of its Unreal Engine 4 update on the game’s launcher

Let’s assume that you’re a Blade & Soul fan who was sitting on your hands, not double-clicking the NC Launcher icon on your desktop until the game’s big Unreal Engine 4 update launched on September 8th. That’s totally fine, all things considered, since you might want to wait until the new update goes live. However, you probably should click that icon because the game can be pre-downloaded now.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Mass Effect 5 Development Could Be Delayed Until 2023+

According to a new job posting from BioWare publisher, Electronic Arts, Mass Effect fans may have to wait until 2023 to see progress on a new Mass Effect game. The listing, posted on Sept. 1, called for a "Technical Director" to be "the most senior engineering lead on the next [installment] in BioWare’s acclaimed Mass Effect franchise." Essentially, the company is looking for an engineering/programming lead for its next Mass Effect title. However, it's in the listing's details that fans are speculating the supposed year development will start.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

EA May Build Mass Effect 5 On Unreal Rather Than Frostbite, Report Says

Electronic Arts is reportedly considering using Unreal Engine for Mass Effect 5 instead of its own proprietary Frostbite Engine. An EA job listing for a technical director for the game appeared and states that the company is looking for candidates with experience working with Unreal. VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb has also...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechRadar

New Mass Effect could (and should) ditch Frostbite for a better engine

Even though we've only had a brief teaser so far, the fact that a new Mass Effect is on the way has me cautiously excited. I'm a huge fan of the original trilogy (yes, even the Mass Effect 3, for all its faults) and I'm personally glad to see EA and BioWare aren't throwing in the towel after 2017's divisive Mass Effect Andromeda.
FIFA
DBLTAP

The Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Hero, Windwalker Echo, is Coming to Fortnite

It turns out her name is Echo - and she's coming to Fortnite. Those who saw the Unreal Engine 5 reveal trailer last year might be familiar with this particular hero. At the time though, we didn't know much about her - not even her name. Echo has appeared in a number of Epic's UE5 tech demos, such as the playable Lumen in the Land of Nanite and Valley of the Ancient.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

982
Followers
3K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy