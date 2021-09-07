Tesla, Apple Customers Are The Real Ones 'Losing Out,' Caught Between The Two Companies' Rivalry, Says Analyst

On Sunday, “Fortnite”-maker Epic Games filed a notice of appeal following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple that went mostly Apple’s way. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple to lower its App Store revenue cut of 15% to 30%… She also ordered Epic to pay at least $4 million in damages to Apple for breach of contract, which included collecting payments outside of Apple’s in-app-purchase system.

