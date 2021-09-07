Tesla, Apple Customers Are The Real Ones 'Losing Out,' Caught Between The Two Companies' Rivalry, Says Analyst
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) customers are “losing out” as the two companies emerge as ever potent rivals, as per technology analyst Mark Gurman. What Happened: Gurman made his observations in the latest edition of his newsletter, noting that both the Tim Cook and Elon Musk-led companies have a lot in common so much so that Tesla’s vehicles are referred to as “iPhone on wheels.”markets.businessinsider.com
