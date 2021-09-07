CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tesla, Apple Customers Are The Real Ones 'Losing Out,' Caught Between The Two Companies' Rivalry, Says Analyst

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) customers are “losing out” as the two companies emerge as ever potent rivals, as per technology analyst Mark Gurman. What Happened: Gurman made his observations in the latest edition of his newsletter, noting that both the Tim Cook and Elon Musk-led companies have a lot in common so much so that Tesla’s vehicles are referred to as “iPhone on wheels.”

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Apple Stock Slides After iPhone 13 Launch Event Focused on 5G, Chip Speed

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report unveiled its next generation iPhone 13 Tuesday as the headline release of the flagship 'California Streaming' launch event in Cupertino. The iPhone 13 will come in five colors and include what the group calls and advanced dual camera system and an...
CELL PHONES
Zacks.com

Apple (AAPL) App Store Prospects Clouded by Epic Games Ruling

AAPL - Free Report) received an adverse ruling in the lawsuit against Fortnite developer Epic Games after U.S. federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that the iPhone-maker has to allow third-party payment options offered by developers in their mobile applications. Apple charges a commission of up to 30% on any...
VIDEO GAMES
NBC News

Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches

Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras.The iPhone 13 will have a new chip called the A15 Bionic that will power features like automatically detecting when the phone’s camera is pointed at text and will come in five colors.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
invezz.com

Apple is now Dan Niles’ largest short position: here’s why

Dan Niles explains why Apple is now his largest short position on CNBC's "Squawk Box". The Satori Fund founder expects a 10% to 20% market correction before the end of the year. Shares of the American technology giant are up close to 20% on a year-to-date basis. Shares of Apple...
STOCKS
Dallas News

Apple takes wraps off redesigned iPad Mini, dropping the bezels and adding bigger screen

Apple Inc. unveiled a revamped iPad mini with an iPad Pro-like design, thinner bezels and a larger display, alongside a faster entry-level model. The new iPad mini moves Touch ID to the home button on the top, matching the iPad Air from last year. It’s also 40% faster than the previous version, Apple said at a launch event Tuesday. And it gains a larger, 8.3-inch screen. The new entry-level model, meanwhile, now has an A13 processor, an upgrade from the A12 on the previous version. That will result in 20% faster performance, the company said.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

This Video Arcade Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Amazon, Tesla And GM

Is that a new high score or your one-year return on Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock?. Since September 2020, Dave and Buster’s stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, e-commerce and automobile companies: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
STOCKS
Digital Trends

What Apple should have revealed at its iPhone 13 event (but didn’t)

Apple’s California Streaming event was full of product reveals, including the new iPhone 13 range, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more. But there were several other announcements I had hoped to see but didn’t — in fact, Apple might have missed a golden opportunity with some of them. Sure,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Spotify Technology Sa#Nyse#Android Auto#Alphabet Inc#Digitimes#Apple Music And Carplay#Netflix Inc#Nflx#Cobalt#App Store
Business Insider

Apple Launches New IPad And IPad Mini

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled the latest, 9th generation of iPad along with a new iPad mini. The new entry-level iPad features the powerful A13 Bionic chip and retains its all-day battery life. The new iPad is priced at just $329 and sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins

(Reuters) -Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone's price. The Cupertino, California-based company did not announce any blockbuster features or products, but analysts expect customers hanging onto older models...
CELL PHONES
ShareCast

Apple unveils new versions of multiple devices

Tech giant Apple unveiled new versions of several of their iconic devices on Tuesday, launching four new 5G-enabled iPhones and multiple updates to the iPad and Apple Watch. The Californian firm's iPhone 13 will contain a new A15 Bionic chip, a system-on-a-chip designed in-house and a video tool called "cinematic mode", which will allow users to lock in focus on a subject even when it is on the move.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
bloomberglaw.com

Apple-Epic Ruling Sets Stage for Developers Suing Tech Firms

Developers could use pricing data in other antitrust challenges. A ruling curbing Apple Inc.’s App Store practices, if upheld, will result in more purchase pricing data, delivering ammunition to developers filing antitrust suits against tech giants. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, ruling on an antitrust suit brought by Epic...
LAW
Macdaily News

Epic appeals loss to Apple in App Store Case

On Sunday, “Fortnite”-maker Epic Games filed a notice of appeal following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple that went mostly Apple’s way. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple to lower its App Store revenue cut of 15% to 30%… She also ordered Epic to pay at least $4 million in damages to Apple for breach of contract, which included collecting payments outside of Apple’s in-app-purchase system.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Apple Shaken By Security Scare Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch Event

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report suffered a significant security embarrassment late Monday, just hours ahead of its flagship product launch event in Cupertino, California, after an Israeli cyber surveillance company was linked to a method to hack into iPhones without any user interaction. Apple, which confirmed...
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

Apple only stands to lose 2% of App Store revenue, says analyst

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers recently ruled in favor of Apple in the Epic Games v. Apple trial. Though the court held Epic Games in violation of its contract, the judge also forbade the Cupertino tech giant from stopping developers from offering users alternative payment options by adding links, information, or any other methods. According to a Morgan Stanley analyst, any changes Apple makes to its App Store will have a limited impact on its revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
The Apple Maven

Wall Street Agrees: Buy Apple Stock Following App Store Scare

The damage to Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report caused by Friday’s App Store debacle has been contained. On a Monday in which stocks moved little, AAPL barely inched forward by midday – something that can be perceived as a positive by investors that feared further pressure from last week’s court ruling.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple can still charge its App Store 30% fee even after Epic ruling, analysts say

Last week, in the Epic vs. Apple case, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers decided that Apple can no longer ban developers from using “buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing methods,” but she didn’t say Apple needs to lower its commission or that it could no longer charge its fee.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 will launch with iPhone 13 after all, analyst says

Rumors of delays to production of the Apple Watch Series 7 are greatly exaggerated, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. We’re now expecting to see the new iPhone 13, the AirPods 3, and the Apple Watch Series 7 launch simultaneously at tomorrow’s “California Streaming” event. While there were some concerns about issues with mass production, Kuo says that production will continue as scheduled. In other words, there will be no delays in getting the latest Apple gear.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy