Salzgitter Raises 2021 Profit Guidance - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) said it now expects a Group pre-tax profit of between 600 million euros and 700 million euros for the fiscal year 2021. Previous guidance was between 400 million euros and 600 million euros. The Group's good performance continued in the summer quarter as well, Salzgitter said.

S4 Capital Raises Full-Year Guidance After Strong First Half

With higher-than-expected growth for the first half of the year, Martin Sorrell-led S4 Capital has raised its full year 2021 organic net revenue growth guidance for the third time, to 40%. Initially the firm had projected a 25% organic growth gain. The company issued the revised guidance along with its...
Inditex Reports Q2 Profit Of EUR 850 Mln, Higher Sales In Current Trading

(RTTNews) - Spanish fashion retailer Industria de Diseño Textil SA (IDEXF.PK) or Inditex reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit reached 850 million euros, outperforming the previous high set in the pre-pandemic 2019. Second-quarter revenue grew 7 percent in local currencies to 6.99 billion euros. For the first half, net...
Gross vs. net income: What's the difference?

Gross income refers to total income that includes all revenue and sources of income. Net income refers to net earnings after expenses are taken out. Investors can use these numbers to look at a company's profitability as well as review their own earnings. Visit Insider's Investing Reference library for more...
Canaan Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Performance, Robust Q3 Outlook

Computing solutions provider Canaan Inc (NASDAQ:CAN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 507.3% year-on-year to $167.5 million. A substantial increase in total computing power sold drove the numbers. Total computing power sold increased 126.9% Y/Y to 5.9 million Thash/s. The rise in the number of Bitcoin mining machines delivered due to solid market demand drove the Y/Y growth.
Mission Produce Q3 Earnings Miss Estimate, Cuts FY21 Outlook

Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4% year-on-year, to $246.8 million, marginally beating the analyst consensus of $246.37 million. Avocado volume sold increased 2% Y/Y with a 2% hike in average selling price. Gross profit declined 7.5% Y/Y to $40.9 million, and gross profit decreased 210...
Spire Global To Acquire ExactEarth - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) has agreed to acquire exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) for approximately $161.2 million in a cash and stock deal. The consideration is comprised of approximately $103.4 million in cash and $57.8 million in Spire's class A common Stock. On completion, the former shareholders of exactEarth will hold approximately 3.8% of Spire.
Mesa Labs To Acquire Agena Bioscience For $300 Mln Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Agena Bioscience, Inc. for a cash purchase price of $300 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Mesa expects to finance the all-cash transaction with a combination of cash on hand and...
NAPCO Security Technologies Turns To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) said it delivered a record-setting performance in fourth quarter as the company generated the highest sales and net income in its history. Recurring service revenues have remained very strong, achieving 43% growth for the fourth quarter from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for...
Prudential Declares Demerger Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) said a committee of its Board has approved the demerger dividend. Qualifying shareholders are entitled to receive one share of Jackson's Class A common stock for every 40 Prudential shares held by them at the record time. Following the declaration, Prudential has completed the...
Affirm delivers triple-digit volume growth in its fiscal Q4

US-base buy now, pay later provider Affirm posted a strong fiscal Q4 (ended June 30, 2021). A number of partnerships and products should help Affirm carry growth in the coming months. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming...
Babcock Announces Sale Of Stake In AirTanker Holdings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Babcock (BAB.L) has agreed with Equitix Investment Management Limited for the sale of 15.4% shareholding in AirTanker Holdings Limited for 126 million pounds. Babcock retains its 23.5% shareholding in AirTanker Services Limited. Babcock said the sale is part of its ongoing targeted disposal programme, which aims to generate...
NAPCO Security Technologies Clocks Q4 Revenue Growth Of 54%, Beats Consensus

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 54% year-on-year to $35.4 million, beating the consensus of $29.8 million. Segments: Equipment revenue grew 58.4% Y/Y to $25.9 million. Service revenue increased 43.2% Y/Y to $9.5 million. Recurring service revenue rose 43% Y/Y to $9.5 million. The...
Homebuilder Hovnanian Increases Revenue, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV), which has been consolidating since early June, traded higher Thursday on the heels of the company’s third-quarter report. Revenue increased 10% to $690.7 million in the quarter, compared with $628.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the nine months ended July...
Kroger raises full-year adjusted earnings guidance

Kroger Co. reported second-quarter net income totaling $467 million, or 61 cents per share, down from $819 million, or $1.03 per share last year. Adjusted EPS of 80 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 64 cents. Sales of $31.68 billion were up from $30.49 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $30.64 billion. Digital sales more than doubled, up 114%. Identical sales excluding fuel fell 0.6%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 3.2% decline. On a two-year stack, identical sales were up 14%. Kroger raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $3.25 to $3.35, up from previous guidance of $2.95 to $3.10. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.09. Kroger shares fell 1.4% in Friday premarket trading, but have gained 45.3% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has run up 19.6% for 2021 so far.
Advaxis Posts Narrower Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported a narrower loss in the third quarter due to reduced research and development expenses. The company noted that, following the closing of the proposed merger with Biosight, it will be renamed Biosight Therapeutics and will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker, BSTX.
