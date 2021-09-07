The Best Cities to Go Carless

New cars are expensive and becoming increasingly difficult to find. Used car prices are at an all-time high. Cities have closed off streets to automobile traffic to allow residents to stroll safely, and to give room for restaurants to add outdoor seating areas.

Gas is over $3 a gallon nationally, according to AAA, and closer to, or above, $4 a gallon in some western states. In fact, U.S. drivers faced a total annual driving cost of $10,288 in 2017, according to INRIX. These costs include maintenance, fuel, insurance, parking and tolls, plus indirect costs such as wasted time and carbon, parking fines and overpayments.

Is it time to ditch your car?

Lawnstarter, an on-demand gig-worker lawn-care service, used a variety of sources—from CityData, the Census Bureau and the Department of Transportation to the FBI, NOAA, WalkScore and Yelp (YELP) - Get Yelp Inc Report to find the best cities to live without a car. They ranked the 150 most populated U.S. cities on four main categories: Access, commuting methods/time, safety and climate. Some of the criteria include walk and bike scores, share of residents who ride public transit, walk, bike and carpool, crime rates, pedestrian fatalities, weather, and air quality.

Based on Lawnstarter’s ranking, these are the best cities to give up your car.