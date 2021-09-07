Mumble Tide pen love’s cynicism in ‘On My Deathbed There’s a Full Page’
It’s been a fast ride, but since May of this year we’ve learned that there’s always a bit more going on under the surface of a Mumble Tide track than what appears on first listen. Previous singles like “Good 4 Me” and “Sucker” have illustrated the rising British indie-pop duo’s penchant for joy and sadness to intertwine along a line of glistening sounds, and their latest single, “On My Deathbed There’s a Full Page (You Don’t Get To Read It)”, out today (September 7), continues this theme.vanyaland.com
