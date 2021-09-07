CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mumble Tide pen love’s cynicism in ‘On My Deathbed There’s a Full Page’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a fast ride, but since May of this year we’ve learned that there’s always a bit more going on under the surface of a Mumble Tide track than what appears on first listen. Previous singles like “Good 4 Me” and “Sucker” have illustrated the rising British indie-pop duo’s penchant for joy and sadness to intertwine along a line of glistening sounds, and their latest single, “On My Deathbed There’s a Full Page (You Don’t Get To Read It)”, out today (September 7), continues this theme.

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
vanyaland.com

Onbloom unpacks the intensity and ‘Momentum’ of love on sophomore EP

Upon her debut, Onbloom christened 2020 as the luminous year of The Star. This time around, you could say she’s dubbed 2021 the year of the Lover Girl. Make no mistake — the thrills of her new EP Momentum (out today, September 10) come from an appreciation for emotions in full bloom, not from anything close to vapid, eyelash-batting coquetry. Boxed in by the static of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Everett singer and producer spent the last year reaching into her heart’s vault for inspiration, and bottling up her findings via six glossy R&B tracks.
EVERETT, MA
vanyaland.com

Cami Petyn takes back the power in the stomping ‘Psycho Bitch’

Cami Petyn is ready to take back the power — from the creeps, the weirdos, and all the people who used their advantages against her. The Los Angeles artist’s new alt-pop stomper “Psycho Bitch”, out this past Friday (September 10), takes us back to those harrowing moments in life when we wish we acted differently — but also gives us the inspiration to act appropriately next time around. Because while we’re often trapped in our heads focusing on the things that happened, and what we coulda shoulda woulda done, the key to moving forward is being prepared for when similar shit happens again.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Hatchie returns with a swirl of beautiful bliss on ‘This Enchanted’

Welcome back, Hatchie. After laying low for the past two years — and honestly, who can blame her? — Harriette Pilbeam has returned with a fresh record deal and an incredible new single, signing to Secretly Canadian and today (September 14) offering up a swirling fit of beautiful bliss called “This Enchanted.” The Australian artist’s latest is her first single since 2019 debut album Keepsake, a kaleidoscopic dose of skygaze pop that seems to expand with each repeated listen.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

LÉON finds herself entrenched in electronic-pop yearning on ‘Dancer’

We’re not sure if the world is really paying attention just yet, but electronic-pop music is having a moment just below the surface of the mainstream. Recent releases from Charli XCX, Sigrid, and Kim Petras have returned a proper shine to the valleys of alt-pop, and Lady Gaga’s new remix album is ensuring the beat goes on long past closing time. The latest fit of bliss comes from the always-dependable LÉON, who landed Friday (September 10) with the glistening “Dancer,” the Swedish artist’s first new music since last October’s Apart album. “Dancer” is a golden love song entrenched in synth-pop yearning, an enchanted tune that’s less glossy than the aforementioned efforts but enriched by its dream-pop tenderness. The cinematic visual, directed by Lina Söderström, captures these moods effortlessly, and re-positions LÉON as one of electronic-pop’s most trusted creatives.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cynicism#British
Laredo Morning Times

All My Morning Jacket Need Is 'Love Love Love' on New Song

My Morning Jacket have released the first proper single, “Love Love Love,” from their upcoming self-titled album, out October 22nd via ATO Records. The track boasts a subtle dance-y groove, with skipping drums and a rugged guitar riff leaving enough room for some spacey keyboard flourishes. The song builds to a climactic end that’s full-throttle rock & roll though, as frontman Jim James rips through a cathartic closing solo.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Hayley Ellison is lost in love on “The Pillow Song”

Philly-based singer-songwriter Hayley Ellison caught our attention last year with I’ll Wait Till I Learn, a home-recorded collection we described at the time as “introspective, intimate songs about living in your 20s amid the confusion of 2020.”. While that collection was very off-the cuff, with most songs recorded in one...
MUSIC
wpr.org

Cleo Sol, 'Spirit'

Cleo Sol may best be known for her vocal contributions to the mysterious and prolific neo-soul/funk band SAULT, but on Mother, her second solo record in the last two years, we truly get to know the artist and the scope of her ambition. It's an immense and personal record that comes to a conclusion with "Spirit," a song that leans heavily and wonderfully on gospel instrumentation and '70s soul production. Starting off with a simple arrangement of piano, drums and Sol's amazing voice, the track builds slowly into something grand and ecstatic, bringing to mind Minnie Riperton's psychedelic soul classic "Les Fleurs."
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

My Morning Jacket Remind Us of Love’s Simplicity on “Love Love Love”

My Morning Jacket are planning to release their self-titled album on October 22 via ATO Records. They returned last month with the single “Regularly Scheduled Programming” to signal that things are back on track for the group. It may have been only a year since their last album release, but it’s been six years since they recorded a new one. Now they’ve shared another single that really gets down the the simplicity of things—love, man.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
97.9 WGRD

Cynic Reveal Bassist Sean Malone’s Cause of Death, Release Tribute Song

Cynic have revealed a touching new tribute song titled "Integral" saluting late bassist Sean Malone, while the band's Paul Masvidal has offered his own personal tribute in which he reveals the bassist's cause of death. "Integral" actually features Malone playing fretless bass on the song. It was originally released as...
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Charlotte OC sends for her lover down in the haunting ‘Mexico’

There’s cool. And then there’s Charlotte OC cool. The English alt-pop singer-songwriter of Malawian-Irish descent has unveiled a string of riveting singles leading up to next month’s hotly anticipated album Here Comes Trouble, capped off this past Friday (September 10) with “Mexico”. The track’s seductive and haunting demeanor is furthered by its official visual, which dropped today, and it’s another tantalizing look into her world as she comes to terms with a relationship falling apart.
MUSIC
Film Threat

Rumba Love

In its earliest incarnation, Rumba was initially used as a synonym for party — a connection that is not lost on the makers of Rumba Love. Despite its slight story and tiny budget, the music that pulses through the heart of the film buoys it above its limitations. Musician Nico...
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy