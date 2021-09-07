Iowa Congresswoman Axne Heading Task Force Focused On Rural Communities

(Washington, DC) Congresswoman Cindy Axne has been named co-chair of a task force focused on the nation’s rural communities. The Iowa Democrat says she will be recruiting other House Democrats to work on a policy agenda for the Rural Reinvestment Task Force. Axne says she sees it as an opportunity to have a “greater voice” to raise rural issues up for discussion. She says there’s a big misunderstanding of what rural American contributes. Axne heard from farm groups, the biofuels industry, and farmers growing organic crops last week during a forum held at the Dallas County Fairgrounds. She says the task force will lobby for more direct federal resources to be devoted to things like broadband access, housing, and the federal biofuels policy.