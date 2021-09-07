CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Congresswoman Axne Heading Task Force Focused On Rural Communities

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQk6Q_0bobhjnd00

(Washington, DC) Congresswoman Cindy Axne has been named co-chair of a task force focused on the nation’s rural communities. The Iowa Democrat says she will be recruiting other House Democrats to work on a policy agenda for the Rural Reinvestment Task Force. Axne says she sees it as an opportunity to have a “greater voice” to raise rural issues up for discussion. She says there’s a big misunderstanding of what rural American contributes. Axne heard from farm groups, the biofuels industry, and farmers growing organic crops last week during a forum held at the Dallas County Fairgrounds. She says the task force will lobby for more direct federal resources to be devoted to things like broadband access, housing, and the federal biofuels policy.

Comments / 3

Related
Western Iowa Today

Long-time aide to Republican Governors Branstad and Reynolds Wins Special Election

(Ankeny, IA) — Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won Tuesday’s special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County. Bousselot got nearly 52 percent of the vote, while Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48 percent in her second run in the district. The seat had been held by Republican John Landon of Ankeny, who died in July. Bousselot had previously served as Governor Branstad’s top health care advisor, then as Branstad’s chief of staff. Another special election is coming up next month. Governor Kim Reynolds set October 12th as the date for a special election in Iowa House District 29. State Representative Wes Breckenridge resigned last week. He is now the assistant director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Awards $97.5 Million in Broadband Grants to 39 Applicants

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa is awarding more than 97-million dollars in broadband infrastructure grants. Governor Kim Reynolds’ office says 39 of 178 applicants received funding through this round of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Nearly 300-million dollars in grants was requested. Governor Reynolds said, it is clear by the shear volume and scope of applications that the need is there. The governor says these awards will go a long way toward meeting that need, and “we won’t stop here.” The governor says the state will expedite a new grant opportunity using American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to build on the state program.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa School Districts Bringing Back Face Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines isn’t the only school district in Iowa to reinstate a face mask requirement today (Wednesday) for students and staff. The Iowa City Community School District is requiring face coverings in all school buildings following a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday night. There are also new mask mandates in the Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids schools. Sioux City school officials meet this (Wednesday) afternoon to consider a mask requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moves come after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a new state law that bans school districts from implementing mask mandates. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is appealing the judge’s order.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Sets December 1st As Deadline For New Political Boundaries

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has set December 1st as the deadline for Iowa lawmakers to approve new boundaries for Iowa congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency will release new maps Thursday, part of the once every 10 years process of redrawing congressional and legislative district lines based on new U-S Census data. That data showing shifts in Iowa’s population didn’t get delivered until August — four months late — making it impossible to meet the September 15th constitutional deadline for having a redistricting plan approved.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Makes Change In Main Spokesperson

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a change for the person who serves as her main spokesperson. Communications director Pat Garrett is leaving that position to join the governor’s political team. Alex Murphy will step into the role of communications director. Murphy has held the same position with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Judge Declines To Halt Enforcement Of Iowa Law On Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — A judge in Polk County District Court has declined to halt the enforcement of an Iowa law on mask requirements in public schools. Frances Parr of Council Bluffs had sued the state of Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds, and several state officials. The suit was filed last month in Des Moines. Parr was seeking an order that would halt the enforcement of the law. She argued that it violates her constitutional rights. The judge determined there was no evidence any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the prohibition hadn’t been signed into law.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
Western Iowa Today

DNR Report Shows Derecho Damaged or Destroyed 7 Million Trees in Iowa

(Marion, IA) — A new report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resource says last year’s powerful derecho storm damaged or destroyed an estimated seven-million trees across the state. Disaster recovery coordinator Nick McGrath says diversity is key when Iowans replant trees and they should maybe focus on species that are left after the storm. The report also says derecho damage to the urban tree canopy alone amounts to 20-million dollars a year in lost benefits. McGrath says it could to take 30 to 60 years to replace what was lost. The August 10th, 2020 storm impacted 27 counties along the Highway 30 corridor, primarily in central and east-central Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Referendum Passes: Bomstad-Miller elected to School Board

(Audubon) The Audubon School Referendum passed according to the unofficial results released on Tuesday. The Public Measure to adopt a revenue purpose statement passed with 117 to 10, or 92.13 percent in favor. This will allow the Audubon Community School District to use revenues from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. Superintendent Eric Trager says this measure solidifies enough funds to finish the Middle/School Renovation project.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 764 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 15. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 352 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 70 in Crawford...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Rural Communities#Congresswoman#House#Democrats#American
Western Iowa Today

“Leading Cass County” Gearing Up for Year Two

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Cass/Atlantic Development Corp., and Cass County Extension have offered a county-wide leadership program. It’s called “Leading Cass County” and focuses on cultivating the next generation of community leaders. “Leading Cass County is a program developed by ISU Extension and Outreach and the University...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has declined to halt enforcement of an Iowa law that prohibits school boards from enacting mask requirements, saying there is no evidence that any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the law wasn’t in effect. The ruling came Friday in a lawsuit filed by Frances Parr of Council Bluffs. She is the mother of twin boys. She sued the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and several state officials last month in Polk County District Court. She sought an order halting enforcement of the law, arguing the law Reynolds signed in May violates her constitutional rights.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Hospitals in Iowa’s 2nd-largest city limiting procedures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls Gazette reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because of high patient counts in recent weeks. Cedar Rapids hospitals had not delayed or postponed elective surgeries and procedures since last fall. St. Luke’s is limiting surgeries that require a hospital stay to 10 per day. Mercy officials confirmed that it also is temporarily reducing the number of elective procedures that require hospital stays after surgery.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Register names Cass Health a winner of Iowa Top Workplaces for a Seventh Straight Year

(Atlantic) Cass Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Iowa Top Workplaces. Cass Health received the #16 ranking of the top mid-sized employers in Iowa, their highest yet. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

CAM School’s Superintendent Talks COVID

(Anita) For the tenth straight week, the total number of COVID patients in Iowa Hospitals has grown. As of Wednesday, September 8, there was a 10-percent increase in COVID Hospitalizations. Eighty percent of the patients treated for COVID in an intensive care unit have not been fully vaccinated. Children accounted for 29-percent of the positive test results in Iowa this past week, and seven percent of the COVID patients in Iowa hospitals are under 18 years of age.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Heritage House

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Heritage House on Thursday, September 9th to celebrate new staff. Executive Director, Peter Gray, introduced the Ambassadors to Julian Bedolla who came on board in May as the Executive Chef/Food & Beverage Director. Julian is originally from California and has an extensive background in country club dining across the US and is experienced in a large variety of cuisines. Julian enjoys creating experience through food and encouraging those around him to try new combinations of flavors.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy