How Will Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel Split Time at Center?

By Patrick Kiernan
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Mitchell Robinson healthy and Nerlens Noel paid, the Knicks are challenged with managing their two starter-quality big men. When the 2020–21 season began, the Knicks had a solid plan at center. Mitchell Robinson was their prized second-round steal from the 2018 NBA Draft, and the starting center position was his to lose. Going into his third season, the team expected huge improvements out of him with the highest workload of his career. If anything went wrong along the way, the team signed six-year vet Nerlens Noel to a one-year contract as an insurance policy.

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

