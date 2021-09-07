How Will Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel Split Time at Center?

With the regular season just around the corner, who will the Knicks choose to round out their roster of 15?. Even with the NBA Draft foregone and the free agency signing period largely over, there are still roster decisions to be made before the beginning of the 2021–22 NBA season. The New York Knicks’ roster currently sits at 19 players, a number they will need to whittle down to 15 before the start of the season (in addition to a pair of two-way contracts for a total of 17.)

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO