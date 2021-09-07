Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Sunday Riley, Philosophy & More

Wearing sunscreen shouldn’t be complicated—or chalky. Sunday Riley gets it right with its first ever sunscreen, Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. The broad-spectrum formula has a pink tint coming out of the bottle, but it goes on sheer on my fair skin and on my colleagues with olive and deep skin tones too. What I love most about the brand’s first sunscreen (aside from its cheery, heart-themed tube) are the ingredients. It protects skin using both physical (zinc oxide) and chemical (octisalate, and octocrylene) sunscreens. (Different sunscreen ingredients work in different ways so it’s nice to have a mix in one bottle. Chemical sunscreens protect from UV rays by absorbing them with chemical ingredients, while physical blockers form a physical barrier between UV rays and the skin.) Light Hearted is also fortified with turmeric extract, which is antioxidant and so it further protects skin from the sun by helping to minimize free radical damage. Turmeric extract is also anti-inflammatory and, together with safflower seed oil, it allows this formula to soothe as it protects.

