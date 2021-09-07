CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Ways to Make the Most of Working in Retirement

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Almost two in five Americans plan to work in retirement, according to a recent Transamerica survey. That might not sound like a retirement at all to you, but for those who have been struggling to save as much as they would like for their future, it could be their only choice.

But working in retirement doesn't have to be as tedious as working toward retirement. Try these three techniques to get the most out of your post-career job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vzpf_0bobh5lw00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Find something flexible

Working in retirement may not feel as constraining if you can find a job that offers you flexibility you don't have now. This could include the option to work from home or to set your own hours. Some jobs may enable you to work part time instead of full time as well.

If you're nearing retirement age and you like the job you have, you can talk to your employer about what kind of additional flexibility it can offer as you transition to this new stage in your life. But your employer may not be willing to accommodate you. In this case, you'll have to seek out a new job somewhere else. Begin your search in advance of your chosen retirement date so you can transition smoothly without a loss of income.

Another option is to start a business of your own. This gives you complete control over when and how you work. It can also bring in quite a bit of money, but it may take a while to establish yourself. You might want to begin this process before you quit your regular job to ensure your business is strong by the time you retire.

2. Choose something that's in line with your interests

A high salary is especially important when you're younger because it makes saving for your long-term goals much easier. But this might not be as important for those working in retirement. You may only need a small income to help supplement your personal savings.

This gives you more freedom to choose a job that's in line with your interests. That can help make the job feel less tedious than the one you worked at for years just to earn an income.

Think about the activities you enjoy and whether any of those could translate into a career. You may have to think more broadly about what the hobbies you enjoy have in common. If you like working with others, you may want to choose a position that involves a lot of face-to-face contact with customers. Or if you enjoy working with children, you might consider tutoring, babysitting, or substitute teaching.

3. Be strategic about Social Security

Social Security is another income source you can use to supplement your personal savings, and if you play it right, you can reduce your reliance on your paychecks from your retirement job. You may even be able to transition to complete retirement eventually.

How much you get from Social Security depends on how much you earned during your working years and your full retirement age (FRA). This is between 66 and 67 for today's workers. You must wait to claim benefits until this age if you want the full amount you're entitled to based on your work history. Starting before this age reduces your checks while delaying benefits past this age increases them.

If you're comfortable working early in your retirement, you may be able to delay Social Security until 70 when you qualify for your maximum benefit. Then, you'll receive larger checks each month. This could enable you to retire or reduce your hours at your job. However, it only makes sense if you believe you'll live past your mid-80s. If not, you'll get more money out of the program overall by starting early.

Workers who decide to claim benefits while under their FRA need to be careful about the Social Security Earnings Test. This takes $1 from your checks for every $2 you earn over $18,960 in 2021 if you're below your FRA for the whole year. Those who will hit their FRA in 2021 lose $1 for every $3 they earn over $50,520 if they hit this amount before their birthday.

This money comes back to you in the form of slightly larger checks once you hit your FRA, but your benefit won't be as large as it would've been if you'd just delayed Social Security until your FRA in the first place. Explore a few different scenarios and decide which makes the most sense for you. You can always change your mind as you get closer to retirement.

Income is always a big concern with any job, but when you're talking about working in retirement, you also have to think about how the job fits in with the lifestyle you want. Don't feel like you're locked into one thing. You can change careers a few times if you need to, until you find something you're happy with or you're able to retire completely.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

Social Security could end up being an important income source for you. There are things you can do to end up with a higher benefit -- for life. Whether you count on Social Security as your primary source of retirement income or a backup source, you probably want to get as much money out of the program as possible. And the good news is that with the right strategy, you can achieve that goal. Here are a few tricks you can employ to boost your benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

How to Beat the Average $1,557 Monthly Social Security Benefit

The average monthly Social Security benefit won't buy you much financial freedom. If you want to snag a higher benefit, this is what you need to do. Many seniors are surprised to learn that Social Security won't replace their pre-retirement wages in full. If you're an average earner, you can expect your benefits to take the place of about 40% of your income. If you're an above-average earner, they might replace an even smaller percentage.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Register Citizen

Liz Weston: How to negotiate your way to a richer life

Negotiating is an important personal finance skill that can help you earn more and pay less. Whether you’re discussing a job offer, dickering at a car dealership or just trying to work out a budget with your significant other, the ability to bargain effectively can have a huge impact. You...
HOMELESS
Motley Fool

Here's What to Do if You Own a Home and Are on Social Security

Struggling to get by on Social Security? Your home could be the solution. There's a reason why people are often advised to save for retirement in a 401(k) or IRA. Social Security generally doesn't pay older adults enough money to live comfortably. According to the Social Security Administration, the average retired worker today collects $1,543 a month, which helps pay some of the bills, but it may not cover all expenses.
REAL ESTATE
AL.com

Social Security recipients still on track for biggest cost-of-living hike in years

People who receive Social Security payments, including senior citizens and workers with disabilities, are still on track for a major increase in their benefits in 2022. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise by 6.2% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.
BUSINESS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
City Journal

Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Don't Claim Social Security if You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

Your age at the time you claim Social Security affects your income. When you claim your benefits may affect when your spouse can collect Social Security. Eager to claim your Social Security? I get it. You paid your Social Security taxes for decades, and now you're ready to collect what's owed to you. Still, filing for Social Security benefits isn't something to do impulsively or without research. Moving too fast can result in income that's lower than you want. It can also take away your flexibility to manage your household's total Social Security income strategically.
INCOME TAX
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

