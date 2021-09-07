CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Special Board of Regents Meeting Will Be Held To Approve Plans For New Hospital

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVZpY_0bobgzUy00

(Des Moines, IA) The Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve plans for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a 230 million dollar hospital in North Liberty. The move comes after the State Health Facilities Council approved the plan eight days ago on a 4-1 after voting 3-2 against the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area argued the new hospital will expand beyond specialty care and take away their patients. The C-E-O of U-I-H-C testified they provide complex treatments beyond what the other hospitals offer and are at capacity. The opponents have an opportunity to appeal to the Facility Council’s opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

State Awards $97.5 Million in Broadband Grants to 39 Applicants

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa is awarding more than 97-million dollars in broadband infrastructure grants. Governor Kim Reynolds’ office says 39 of 178 applicants received funding through this round of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Nearly 300-million dollars in grants was requested. Governor Reynolds said, it is clear by the shear volume and scope of applications that the need is there. The governor says these awards will go a long way toward meeting that need, and “we won’t stop here.” The governor says the state will expedite a new grant opportunity using American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to build on the state program.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa School Districts Bringing Back Face Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines isn’t the only school district in Iowa to reinstate a face mask requirement today (Wednesday) for students and staff. The Iowa City Community School District is requiring face coverings in all school buildings following a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday night. There are also new mask mandates in the Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids schools. Sioux City school officials meet this (Wednesday) afternoon to consider a mask requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moves come after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a new state law that bans school districts from implementing mask mandates. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is appealing the judge’s order.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Liberty, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
North Liberty, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
North Liberty, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Transportation Commission Approves Driver’s License Rule Changes

(Ames, IA) — The Iowa Transportation Commission is giving the green light to some driver’s license rule changes to comply with changes passed by lawmakers in the last legislative session. DOT Motor Vehicle Division director Melissa Gillett says one change involves school licenses. She says the changes allow driving for farm-related purposes with a minor school license if the holder is employed by a farm and the distance driven is no more than 50 miles. Those who are 14-and-half can get a minor school license and drive to and from school and school activities by themselves between 5 a-m and 10 p-m. This was not permitted last year. The Transportation Commission also approved rules allowing drivers who have a commercial driver’s license or CDL to renew online.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa posts 64 more COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa in the past seven days surged 51% compared to the previous week, and new COVID-19 hospital admissions also increased along with the number of patients requiring intensive care. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there were 11,588 new positive cases in the past seven days. Another 64 deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to 6,401. Iowa’s seven-day moving average of cases is at 1,487 new cases per day, a level not seen since the middle of last January. The 14-day rolling total of people in intensive care reached 2,107, the most since last Christmas. About 87% of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Referendum Passes: Bomstad-Miller elected to School Board

(Audubon) The Audubon School Referendum passed according to the unofficial results released on Tuesday. The Public Measure to adopt a revenue purpose statement passed with 117 to 10, or 92.13 percent in favor. This will allow the Audubon Community School District to use revenues from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. Superintendent Eric Trager says this measure solidifies enough funds to finish the Middle/School Renovation project.
AUDUBON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Facilities#The Board Of Regents#The Facility Council
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Sets December 1st As Deadline For New Political Boundaries

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has set December 1st as the deadline for Iowa lawmakers to approve new boundaries for Iowa congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency will release new maps Thursday, part of the once every 10 years process of redrawing congressional and legislative district lines based on new U-S Census data. That data showing shifts in Iowa’s population didn’t get delivered until August — four months late — making it impossible to meet the September 15th constitutional deadline for having a redistricting plan approved.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 764 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 15. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 352 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 70 in Crawford...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hotel/Motel Taxes Rebound in Iowa Great Lakes This Spring

(Arnolds Park, IA) — Tourism in the Iowa Great Lakes appears to have rebounded this season compared to last year. Hotel/motel taxes for the city of Arnolds Park this April, May and June were 52 percent higher than the same period a year ago while Milford saw a 31 percent increase. Rebecca Peters of Okoboji Tourism says “all of our indicators leading up to the summer showed that our businesses were going to have a great season and that we were going to see a big influx of visitors this year.” The City of Okoboji’s hotel/motel tax revenue for this April, May and June was up 37 percent from the spring of 2020, but it’s a few thousand dollars short of the amount collected in the pre-pandemic spring of 2019. Peters says some of the hotel/motel tax revenue collected by cities surrounding the Great Lakes is used to promote tourism in the area.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Long-time aide to Republican Governors Branstad and Reynolds Wins Special Election

(Ankeny, IA) — Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won Tuesday’s special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County. Bousselot got nearly 52 percent of the vote, while Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48 percent in her second run in the district. The seat had been held by Republican John Landon of Ankeny, who died in July. Bousselot had previously served as Governor Branstad’s top health care advisor, then as Branstad’s chief of staff. Another special election is coming up next month. Governor Kim Reynolds set October 12th as the date for a special election in Iowa House District 29. State Representative Wes Breckenridge resigned last week. He is now the assistant director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Makes Change In Main Spokesperson

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a change for the person who serves as her main spokesperson. Communications director Pat Garrett is leaving that position to join the governor’s political team. Alex Murphy will step into the role of communications director. Murphy has held the same position with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University alumni have provided a $42 million gift commitment to build a new facility for industrial engineering students. The university said in a news release that C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen’s gift to the university’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State. The Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended on Wednesday the approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming on Thursday.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Judge Declines To Halt Enforcement Of Iowa Law On Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — A judge in Polk County District Court has declined to halt the enforcement of an Iowa law on mask requirements in public schools. Frances Parr of Council Bluffs had sued the state of Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds, and several state officials. The suit was filed last month in Des Moines. Parr was seeking an order that would halt the enforcement of the law. She argued that it violates her constitutional rights. The judge determined there was no evidence any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the prohibition hadn’t been signed into law.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DNR Report Shows Derecho Damaged or Destroyed 7 Million Trees in Iowa

(Marion, IA) — A new report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resource says last year’s powerful derecho storm damaged or destroyed an estimated seven-million trees across the state. Disaster recovery coordinator Nick McGrath says diversity is key when Iowans replant trees and they should maybe focus on species that are left after the storm. The report also says derecho damage to the urban tree canopy alone amounts to 20-million dollars a year in lost benefits. McGrath says it could to take 30 to 60 years to replace what was lost. The August 10th, 2020 storm impacted 27 counties along the Highway 30 corridor, primarily in central and east-central Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy