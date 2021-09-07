Special Board of Regents Meeting Will Be Held To Approve Plans For New Hospital

(Arnolds Park, IA) — Tourism in the Iowa Great Lakes appears to have rebounded this season compared to last year. Hotel/motel taxes for the city of Arnolds Park this April, May and June were 52 percent higher than the same period a year ago while Milford saw a 31 percent increase. Rebecca Peters of Okoboji Tourism says “all of our indicators leading up to the summer showed that our businesses were going to have a great season and that we were going to see a big influx of visitors this year.” The City of Okoboji’s hotel/motel tax revenue for this April, May and June was up 37 percent from the spring of 2020, but it’s a few thousand dollars short of the amount collected in the pre-pandemic spring of 2019. Peters says some of the hotel/motel tax revenue collected by cities surrounding the Great Lakes is used to promote tourism in the area.

