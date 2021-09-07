Special Board of Regents Meeting Will Be Held To Approve Plans For New Hospital
(Des Moines, IA) The Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve plans for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a 230 million dollar hospital in North Liberty. The move comes after the State Health Facilities Council approved the plan eight days ago on a 4-1 after voting 3-2 against the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area argued the new hospital will expand beyond specialty care and take away their patients. The C-E-O of U-I-H-C testified they provide complex treatments beyond what the other hospitals offer and are at capacity. The opponents have an opportunity to appeal to the Facility Council’s opinion.
