SWMBIA’s Parade of Homes 2021

By Sage Knox
Montana Talks
 9 days ago
Each year, the Southwest Montana Building Industry Association highlights the best new constructions in the region and celebrates the incredible work and creativity that goes into new homes in Southwest Montana. Last year we had a fully virtual Parade of Homes, so we decided to do it again! Below we've...

