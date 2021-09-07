CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Deering Estate seeking artists for Artist-in-Residence Program

By Melissa Diaz
communitynewspapers.com
 8 days ago

The Deering Estate is launching the application for the 2021-22 Artist-in-Residence Program. The Artist in Residence Studio Program and Non-Studio Project Residency are located at the Deering Estate, a Miami-Dade County Park, Recreation and Open Space facility located in Palmetto Bay, a nature preserve with eight endemic eco-systems, and a historic site with two house museums listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-dade County, FL
Entertainment
City
Palmetto Bay, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Deering

Comments / 0

Community Policy