Deering Estate seeking artists for Artist-in-Residence Program
The Deering Estate is launching the application for the 2021-22 Artist-in-Residence Program. The Artist in Residence Studio Program and Non-Studio Project Residency are located at the Deering Estate, a Miami-Dade County Park, Recreation and Open Space facility located in Palmetto Bay, a nature preserve with eight endemic eco-systems, and a historic site with two house museums listed on the National Register of Historic Places.communitynewspapers.com
