Texas State

Texas 31 sees more fatalities; project aimed at preventing crashes years away, unfunded

By Jo Lee Ferguson jferguson@news-journal.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatal wrecks on Texas 31 between Kilgore and Tyler have increased this year after several years of fewer deaths on the road long known as "Bloody 31." In 2016, the stretch of road between FM 1639 and Loop 323 in Tyler saw seven fatal wrecks that killed eight people. Then the number of fatal wrecks decreased after the Texas Department of Transportation made safety improvements to the road, including widening Texas 31 to create more passing lanes. In 2018 and 2020 the stretch of road saw no fatal wrecks. One wreck killed one person in 2019, according to information the News-Journal previously reported.

