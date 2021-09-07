CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global reinsurance rates to keep rising next year - Moody's

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Global reinsurance rates are likely to continue rising next year, in the low to mid-single digit percentage range, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) analysts said on Tuesday. Reinsurance rates have been rising in the past few years after natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, as well as from the...

www.investing.com

insurancebusinessmag.com

What’s on the rise across “strong” reinsurance capital market?

Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter and global ratings agency AM Best have jointly estimated that the total global dedicated reinsurance industry capital hit $531 billion by mid-year 2021, marking an increase of approximately 2.8% from year-end 2020. Traditional reinsurance capital has increased from $429 billion to $441 billion, or approximately 2.7%, while alternative capital has increased from $88 billion to $91 billion, or about 3.5%, in the same six-month period.
yourmoney.com

Global house price rises at strongest in 16 years

That’s according to the latest global house price index from Knight Frank, which tracks house price movements across 55 countries and territories. It found that in the year to June 2021, prices grew by an average of 9.2 per cent, with Turkey seeing the strongest growth at 29.2 per cent, ahead of New Zealand (25.9 per cent), the United States (18.6 per cent) and Slovakia (18.6 per cent).
neworleanssun.com

Moody's changes JSW's rating outlook to positive

Singapore, September 13 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on JSW Steel Ltd and Periama Holdings LLC's ratings to positive from stable. It has also affirmed JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and its Ba2 senior unsecured notes rating. At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Global reinsurance sector gaining positive momentum

Fitch Ratings has revised its fundamental outlook for the global reinsurance sector from ‘Stable’ to ‘Improving’ – a change that reflects the expected significant improvement in the sector’s profitability for the rest of 2021 and 2022. The revision of the sector outlook is largely due to three positive elements, according...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Global reinsurance sector outlook improving – Fitch

The outlook for the global reinsurance sector is improving for 2022, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. “We expect significant improvements in reinsurers’ financial performances due to higher prices in a hardening market, a strong rebound in economic activity and lower pandemic-related losses,” Fitch said. “These positive factors should outweigh the negative effects of declining investment returns, increasing natural catastrophe claims due to climate change, and a temporary pick-up in inflation.”
rock947.com

BoE’s Saunders says interest rates may rise next year

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England may need to raise interest rates next year if growth continues and inflation becomes stickier, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Tuesday. Saunders, who last month voted for an early stop to the BoE’s 895 billion pound ($1.24 trillion) bond-buying stimulus...
sgbonline.com

Nordstrom’s Debt Ratings Lowered By Moody’s

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Nordstrom Inc.’s senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Baa3, its commercial paper rating to Not Prime (“NP”) from Prime-3, its senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3, and its issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3. At the same time, Moody’s assigned Nordstrom a Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default rating and an SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
investing.com

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan warn of Evergrande's debt woes spillover risks

LONDON (Reuters) -Evergrande Group's debt crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader Chinese property sector, Goldman Sachs (N:GS) said in a note on Wednesday. The developer, which has liabilities of nearly two trillion yuan ($305 billion), is trying to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers as it teeters between a managed collapse and the more distant prospect of a bailout by Beijing.
