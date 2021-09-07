CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K Williams, Says ‘A Real Pleasure to Work With You and Call You a Friend’

By Vicky Sequeira
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Tuesday expressed grief over the sudden demise of his late Snitch co-star Michael K. Williams. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson shared a monochrome picture of the late ‘The Wire’ star and calling him his brother in the caption, he wrote, “You’ll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, mana & love to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high. Dj.” Johnny Depp Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Deauville Film Fest Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Amber Heard (See Pics).

