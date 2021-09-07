Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K Williams, Says ‘A Real Pleasure to Work With You and Call You a Friend’
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Tuesday expressed grief over the sudden demise of his late Snitch co-star Michael K. Williams. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson shared a monochrome picture of the late 'The Wire' star and calling him his brother in the caption, he wrote, "You'll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, mana & love to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high. Dj."
