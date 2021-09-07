Dwayne Johnson Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K Williams, Says ‘A Real Pleasure to Work With You and Call You a Friend’

Over the holiday weekend, we lost the expansive, charismatic actor and producer Michael K. Williams. Born in 1966, the Brooklyn native grew up in the neighborhood of East Flatbush. And although many members of the general public seem to only know him as Omar Little from HBO’s The Wire, Williams was so much more than this character. Before he became a full-time actor, Williams was an accomplished dancer, appearing in videos and on tour with artists including Madonna and George Michael. He also choreographed and appeared in the video for Crystal Waters’s iconic dance hit, “100% Pure Love.”

