Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley’s status will be decided later in the week

The longest running storyline of the offseason for the New York Giants may be the recovery of Saquon Barkley. Barkley’s recovery has been in the news ever since it began last year, but we may be close to getting an answer on when the running back will actually return. Despite some worries about Barkley potentially missing weeks of the season, it looks like there’s a stronge chance we could actually see him in the season opener.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO