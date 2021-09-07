CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley’s status will be decided later in the week

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a report that Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play on Sunday against the Broncos, coach Joe Judge says nothing has been decided. Judge said he realizes everyone is eager to hear a final verdict on whether Barkley is all the way back from last year’s knee injury, but that won’t happen until at least Wednesday, when Barkley is slated to participate in a full-pads practice.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Are Reportedly Trading For Former 1st Round Pick

The New York Giants needed help at offensive line ahead of the 2021 season. It looks like they’re going to get it. The Giants have reportedly acquired offensive lineman Billy Price in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. Price, a 2018 first-round pick out of Ohio State, has played in 42 games over his three-year NFL career. He probably slots in as the backup center in the Big Apple, though he’s also played at guard during his professional career.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Giants#American Football#The New York Daily News
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFL
washingtonnewsday.com

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season. It was unclear whether injuries would keep some prominent NFL players off the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. With every side scheduled to play in the following days, it appears that a few major names will be able to debut on Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants get massive injury update on Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley’s comeback season is all set to begin Sunday. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the New York Giants star running back has received the green light to see action in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season against the Denver Broncos at home. It’s official. Saquon Barkley was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley: Giants’ RB says explosiveness “is not a problem”

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants had only 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 yards per carry) in his comeback on Sunday from a Week 2 2020 torn ACL. His longest run was 5 yards. It wasn’t, by any definition, vintage Barkley. The performance left some wondering if, or...
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Giants won't commit to Saquon Barkley playing Week 1

New York Giants coach Joe Judge said the team likely won't decide on running back Saquon Barkley's status until just days before the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos. Barkley, 24, has participated in live drills but was held out of the Giants' preseason games as he continues...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saquon Barkley reportedly has “strong chance” to play in week 1

The longest running storyline of the offseason for the New York Giants may be the recovery of Saquon Barkley. Barkley’s recovery has been in the news ever since it began last year, but we may be close to getting an answer on when the running back will actually return. Despite some worries about Barkley potentially missing weeks of the season, it looks like there’s a stronge chance we could actually see him in the season opener.
NFL
FanSided

2021 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 2

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 2 as the 2021 season gets rolling. Oh sweet gridiron gods, thank you for delivering to us another season of NFL football. The new campaign is set to kick off in the next few days, and we’ve got our regular batch of weekly NFL picks and score predictions to help you through the upcoming weekend of football glory.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley took some hits in Thursday’s practice

Running back Saquon Barkley did not take part in any of the Giants’ three preseason games, so he hasn’t taken a hit from an opposing player since tearing his ACL in Week Two last season. Barkley has taken some friendly fire, however. Barkley told reporters that he took some hits...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jerry Jeudy, Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk (2021 Fantasy Football)

We saw a ton of high-flying action in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, but unfortunately, some players got hurt. Coming into this week, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, and Saquon Barkley were all dealing with notable injuries for their respective teams. All three of them suited up and played anyway. Prescott even showed us that he’s still an elite quarterback on Thursday Night Football. With Sunday’s slate of games now completed, here are the notable injuries that will have a lasting effect in fantasy football.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley: It’s a blessing to get back on the field

Giants running back Saquon Barkley didn’t light up the stat sheet or find the end zone in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Broncos, but being on the field was a pretty big accomplishment on its own. Barkley tore his ACL in Week Two of the 2020 season and his place...
NFL
Birmingham Star

Broncos prep for Saquon Barkley's return at Giants

The availability of running back Saquon Barkley remains a mystery as the New York Giants prepare to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley is working his way back from a torn ACL sustained in Week 2 of last season. As soon as Barkley went down, so did the hopes of theGiants as they limped to a 1-7 start before finishing with a 6-10 record.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Giants X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants are in a weird situation entering this year. The offense consists of veteran weapons Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kyle Rudolph, and Evan Engram as well as Kedarius Toney, Darius Slayton, and Saquon Barkley. The playmakers are there and the defense looks to be among the top 12-15 in the league with James Bradbury leading the way. Newly drafted edge rusher Azeez Ojulari should help stabilize the pass rush, only helping this defense get better. The offensive line is terrible, but young players improving could certainly help. The Giants look good on paper, but then we see the quarterback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy