Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley’s status will be decided later in the week
Despite a report that Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play on Sunday against the Broncos, coach Joe Judge says nothing has been decided. Judge said he realizes everyone is eager to hear a final verdict on whether Barkley is all the way back from last year’s knee injury, but that won’t happen until at least Wednesday, when Barkley is slated to participate in a full-pads practice.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0