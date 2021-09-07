Green 19 podcast: As OLB Za'Darius Smith returns to practice, well-rested Packers nearing full strength for season opener vs. Saints
After a three-day weekend, the Green Bay Packers got down to business in preparation for their season opener against New Orleans in Jacksonville. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood evaluate the team's health, including the status of OLB Za'Darius Smith, and debate whether coach Matt LaFleur's decision to rest his starters in the preseason will pay off.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
