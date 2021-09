Dune embargo is down for those critics who are attending the Venice Film Festival and those that live in the right zip code and, so far, things are looking positive from the critical side. That doesn't mean that the movie is going to make any money, and that is going to be a problem because Dune is only half of the story. Denis Villeneuve has said that he is optimistic that the second part is going to be greenlit, and now he's saying that he's almost ready to go on production. Villeneuve spoke to IGN during a roundtable and said that he could be ready to go on the second part as early as next year.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO