Giants news, 9/7: Rule changes, offensive line, Daniel Jones, more

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI honestly had not thought much about these, but they are interesting things to be aware of. King is not impressed by the Giants’ offensive line acquisitions:. I think the Giants made two moves for the offensive line this week that left me scratching my head—and left me worried for Daniel Jones and that offense. They trade a useful defensive lineman, former Giants third-round pick B.J. Hill, to Cincinnati for Billy Price, a guard-center bust. Price, per PFF, is the league’s 86th-rated center out of 89 who have played the position since he entered the league in 2018. His guard grade is no better. Then the Giants traded a fourth-round pick in 2023 to the Ravens for guard Ben Bredeson (who I was told was unlikely to make the Ravens’ roster), and late fifth and seventh-round picks. If you look at the where those picks in the Bredeson were in the 2021 draft, the fourth-rounder would be 116th overall, the fifth-rounder 175th overall and the seventh-rounder 254th. The value of the 116th pick on the draft-trade value chart is 62 points, and the lesser two picks the Giants received are worth 21 and 1 points. So Bredeson, to be worth this trade, almost has to become either a contributing swing player for multiple years, or a starter. A big ask for someone who played 48 offensive snaps in 2020.

Big Blue View

The EmmEffer TB12 was referring to is...

Daniel Jones. Now I know some of you may see that and think two things. First, I am an anti Daniel Jones guy; it's actually the opposite. Second, you want what I just smoked. There is no way TB12 would want to come to the lowly Giants so how could Daniel Jones possibly be this notorious person Tom Brady was talking about?
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants 2021 Season Game by Game Predictions

(0-1) This game will be a very defensive game. Von Miller and Bradley Chubb will have their ways with Solder and Thomas all game and will be a problem for a Giants offence that has not had as much time together as they can. Ultimately this is a match we’d have a better shot at winning in week 18 vs week 1 as we will be sorting out lots of new players who have missed time. In defensive games, turnovers play an exponential factor. Teddy Bridgewater will avoid the big mistake and unfortunately Jones will not.
NFL

