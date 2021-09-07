Tuesday Dawg Bites has had enough mayo

Monday’s press conference day in Athens for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, so typically, if there’s tangible info, odds are good that you will hear about it. This week was no exception as Smart divulged that the Bulldogs are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases of their own. In truth, hearing ‘we’ve got some guys out with COVID” is probably going to be the norm. It’s of note that Georgia has released this info - remember, this is a regime that takes great pains not to release info. The whole world knowing that Georgia had multiple players and staffers dealing with COVID is not an accident.