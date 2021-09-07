CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Can working from home full time hurt my career growth? Ask HR

By Michael Smith, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Have a question? Do you have an HR or work-related question you'd like me to answer?

Question: I have been working from home occasionally over the past few months. In the next few weeks, I will be switching to full time working from home. Should I be concerned with losing in-person connections and can that hurt my career? – Anton

Johnny C. Taylor Jr .: I know there are many people wrestling with this same question, so thank you for posing it. The truth is, working remotely definitely reduces worker visibility. As the adage goes, “out of sight, out of mind.” Despite that, you can still advance your career while working remotely. However, it will require some creativity and proactive effort to do so.

Start by volunteering to be included in major projects or cross-functional teams within the organization. This will help you stay connected and enhance your skills and experience while working remotely.

Be camera-ready. Turn on your camera when participating in virtual meetings. Managers oftentimes equate low visibility with low productivity in the physical workplace but taking these measures can prevent that stigma.

Demonstrate commitment to your own professional development by seeking opportunities to attend training, conferences and webinars to learn or refine a skill. Compile a list of skill development activities and get feedback from your manager as to which ones would benefit you the most.

Some employers require remote workers to come into the workplace occasionally. If that is a requirement or option for you, leverage the opportunity to be seen and connect with those you may not see on a regular basis virtually.

Be more intentional about cultivating work relationships while working from home. While it may take more effort than being in the office, it isn’t impossible! Make frequent use of digital communication channels like email, text and chat applications available to you. Don’t forget about the telephone. Reaching out to key people occasionally to say thank you or give a heads up about a relevant issue makes a lasting impression. Participate in after-work social functions and ask your manager about team-building opportunities. Whether working onsite or remotely, being connected with your co-workers is invaluable.

Best of luck to you.

Telecommuting: Can I ask for a salary adjustment to cover cost of remote working expenses?

COVID-19: Can I ask my employer to mandate vaccinations? Ask HR

Q: I work at a financial services company. I am considering moving to a new job at my current company. Looking at the job description, I don't have the necessary experience. How can I approach management to inquire about getting training and experience in the area? – Bryan

Taylor: The best way to approach management is to show you’ve done your research. Be prepared.

Start with examining the job description and your skill set. Formulate a course from your current capabilities to the requirements of the prospective position. Try to get some time to speak with at least one person already in the position to get an assessment of what it entails to be proficient at their job. For example, ask about training that has been valuable and any relevant resources like books or webinars.

Also, ask if hat person belongs to any networking groups or professional organizations that relate to the position. List the experience and learning you would need and establish an action plan to pursue them. You can gain experience by shadowing a co-worker in or participate in a job rotation program where you can do the job for a period of time.

Next, sell yourself. Just as with a job interview be prepared to explain why you are a good fit for the position. Identify parallels between other work you’ve done and the job experience required.

Close the deal. Management will be looking to see your level of commitment to growing into the position. Demonstrating the considerable thought and energy you poured into developing a full understanding of the position will go a long way toward instilling confidence that you are dedicated to the process of transitioning. This will help to bridge any gaps between your current job and the prospective one. It’s one thing to be curious about a job but it’s another to put in the effort, formulate a plan and show a genuine, vested interest.

Put your best foot forward!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can working from home full time hurt my career growth? Ask HR

GOBankingRates

How Much Should Your First Job Pay You?

If you are a new grad fresh out of college or high school, your job search is probably in full swing. You might already have some idea of what type of work you want to do, but figuring out how much...
JOBS
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Most Promising Jobs for Employment and Pay Growth in 2021

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the U.S. job market, and its impact will likely be felt for some time. After publishing 2019-2029 job projections in the fall of 2020 that did not capture the effects of the pandemic, the Bureau of...
JOBS
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Can’t find people to hire? It helps to understand complexity of labor market

Despite the challenges with the Covid-19 Delta variant, companies continue to add jobs – a good sign of economic stabilization. Unfortunately, we’re also facing the greatest disruption in the labor market in a century. Employers cannot find enough people to fill their open positions. One would think the math is easy when the number of open jobs is greater than the number of unemployed people. And yet, it’s not so simple. Nor is it as simple as stopping federal monies or increasing worker pay.
ECONOMY
PWLiving

Employment Enterprises Provides HR Insights

Provided by Lovey Hammell, President, Employment Enterprises. Summer is hot in 2021, but the job market might be even hotter. In April, the job market hit the record-breaking high of 9.3 million open jobs, and hiring momentum has not relented for the vacation season. As employers vie for strong candidates,...
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Could the 4-day workweek remedy employee burnout?

A condensed workweek could help remedy workforce fatigue but the nontraditional arrangement has a number of roadblocks for widespread implementation. Amid a tight labor market, companies are having trouble filling open positions and retaining top talent as a long-speculated Great Resignation comes to fruition. At a time when conversations around workforce burnout are front and center, a condensed workweek could help remedy the situation, but what's holding back more companies from offering this non-traditional arrangement?
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Expats Find Better Work-Life Balance But Limited Career Growth Abroad

Americans are more likely than their global counterparts to move abroad for love or to seek out adventure, according to The Future of Working Abroad report from Internations, an online community of expats around the world. In a survey of 8,313 working expats living in 175 destinations, just 36% of...
EDUCATION
Lumia UK

Microsoft launching tech resilience curriculum to foster a more inclusive future

We have a lot of work to do in the tech industry to create inclusive work environments at scale. Far too many talented people avoid choosing or decide to leave roles in tech because their team culture doesn’t value their background which results in them feeling unwelcomed or excluded. Strong research suggests that those who have exposure to strategies for overcoming obstacles, navigating conflict and creating inclusive environments improves the effectiveness of students, employees, mentors and leaders.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Going back to work after a long time at home?

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. The pandemic has proved “them” wrong. Chances are good that you either worked from home during the pandemic, or you didn’t work, or many of your co-workers stayed home so you didn’t see much of them except on Zoom.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
devry.edu

Experience Matters: How to Turn Classroom Learning into Workplace Skills

As a student you’re learning new and interesting things every day. These experiences in the classroom help prepare you to take on more complex projects in your classwork, but when do you get to put this new-found knowledge to the test? Rather than waiting for graduation, why not put what you’re learning into practice today?
NASHVILLE, TN
Miles Etherton

Working from home can raise mental health concerns

How to stay on top of your mental health in the “new normal”. 7 Tips to Beat The Working From Home BluesPhoto by Ave Calvar on Unsplash. Vaccines are being rolled out, pubs and restaurants are open again, you can attend sports events, all so long as you follow state guidelines for tackling the virus.
USA TODAY

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

