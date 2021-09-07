CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'The View' turns 25: OG hosts talk chemistry, tensions and replacing Meghan McCain

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Sp1O_0bobf4fx00

Tuesday marks marked 25 seasons that audiences have been tuning in to "The View," which asked an all-female panel to captivate a TV audience by sharing their personal opinions on sometimes divisive or fiery topics.

"There was no guarantee," original co-host Meredith Vieira recalls of the show's start. "We're taking this thing out for a ride, and could have crashed on the side of the highway. And 25 years later, it's still chugging along."

Barbara Walters introduced ABC's panel talk show to viewers on Aug. 11, 1997, explaining: "I've always wanted to do a show with women of different generations, backgrounds and views." The trailblazing broadcaster – who became the first woman to co-anchor "Today" and, later, ABC's evening newscast – created the program with producer Bill Geddie.

"The View" (11 a.m. EDT/10 PDT) became a new home for frivolous and serious topics and political discussion, and a required stop for presidential candidates wanting to reach a female audience. Though it initially struggled to find viewers, "The View" is now the No. 1 talk show on daytime TV.

'The View':Meghan McCain looks back on 'best,' 'worst of times' in emotional final episode

More 'The View':It's been Meghan McCain's job to make you mad. What happens when she leaves 'The View'?

On "The View" premiere, Walters introduced her co-hosts: journalist and the show's moderator, Vieira, "a working mom"; attorney Star Jones, "a professional in her 30s"; newcomer Debbie Matenopoulos, "a 22-year-old just starting out"; and stand-up comedian Joy Behar, "somebody who's done almost everything and will say almost anything."

"They couldn't really pigeonhole me," Behar, 78, says in an interview, "because I was a comedian and I wasn't raising kids at the time and I was not married. So they couldn't put me in a box. So they said, 'And Joy, who will say anything to anybody,' which turns out to be true."

Behar is the only remaining original co-host (though she left for two years in 2013). She embarks on the show's milestone season with the current lineup: Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin and journalist Sara Haines. Outspoken conservative Meghan McCain exited the program in August and will (for now) be replaced by a rotating group of like-minded contrarians.

Although other shows have copied the series' panel format – CBS' "The Talk" and the syndicated "The Real" – the imitators haven't been able to match "The View" in audience (2.7 million viewers), guests or cultural impact. Cast changes – and there have been many, 13 of 22 co-hosts have stayed for four seasons or fewer – consistently make headlines.

To commemorate the show's 25th season, we enjoy "The View" and look back with three of the original hosts: Behar, Vieira and Matenopoulos, who may be returning in some capacity.

In books:USA TODAY's Susan Page to release Barbara Walters biography

'The Talk': Former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila named new host, replacing Elaine Welteroth

'Clicking immediately' at the audition

The first group of women to audition at a New York City hotel was chosen as co-hosts. "I remember clicking immediately with those women," Behar says of Jones, Matenopoulos, Vieira and Walters. As if that wasn't remarkable enough, Vieira and Matenopoulos nearly didn't try out.

Vieira, 67, describes herself as "a reporter who didn't want to report," who wanted to be home with her three young children with her husband, producer Richard M. Cohen. He was encouraging: "You should just do this, even if it's not really what you're looking for, because it may just jog something in you, and at least it's giving you a look at another facet of the industry," she recalls him saying.

After the audition, Vieira thought "I can't believe this. I loved it!" She hosted for nine seasons before joining "Today" in 2006 and has since hosted the syndicated version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and her own talk show.

Matenopoulos, 46, nearly skipped out of the audition for another reason: nerves. Then just 21, she was an intern at MTV and studying journalism at New York University. She'd met the casting agent at a friend's going-away party and showed up (unshowered) for a spontaneous meeting with Walters and Geddie with pink hair, wearing a black, A-line miniskirt, and a baby tee bearing John Travolta's face and referencing his "Welcome Back, Kotter" character, Vinnie Barbarino.

Once there, she says, she "immediately felt way in over my head" and decided to leave before auditioning, but found Walters standing in the doorway. "And she said, 'Oh, baby, I'm so glad you came. Come on!' " Matenopoulos remembers. "And I thought, 'Oh, my God, I can't even leave now.' "

Matenopoulos stayed with "The View" for two seasons, and then was let go. She went on to host E!'s "The Daily 10" and, more recently, Hallmark's "Home & Family."

'The View':Mary Trump says Meghan McCain didn't have the 'courage' to face her on talk show

Bill O'Reilly accuser stopped from appearing on 'The View' with restraining order

Barbara Walters would 'beg' pals to be guests

The show was not an instantaneous success. It replaced "Caryl & Marilyn: Real Friends," and initially had lower ratings than the short-lived chat show featuring the comedic duo known as The Mommies. "I think the only reason ABC kept it on was because of Barbara," Vieira says, "and then it started to gain traction."

Behar remembers consistently "thinking we were gonna be canceled" because not enough stations had committed to the program. She says Walters would "call and make little trips to get these local (ABC) stations" to carry the show. Walters also pleaded with her famous pals to appear on "The View."

"Tom Selleck came on – he was our first guest because Barbara knew him for years," Matenopoulos recalls.

Vieira says she knew the show had arrived when the women were parodied on "Saturday Night Live." Cheri Oteri played Walters, an impression she revived on CNN to ring in 2020. "I said, 'That's it! We are now part of the cultural vernacular,' " she says. "When people make fun of you, you have arrived, and I loved it."

The co-host experience: 'A caged animal' unleashed

For journalist Vieira, giving her opinion for the first time felt freeing. "It was almost like I was a caged animal, and they had just unlocked the cage," she says. "One of the first crazy things I said was, 'I don't wear underwear.' I don't even know what provoked it. Where did that come from?" She adds: "I think it was just, 'Oh, I can talk! I can talk! What can I say?' and then this vomit came out."

Matenopoulos felt less settled in her hosting seat.

"Because of who they were and because of their experience, and because of their résumés, I thought, 'Oh, gosh, I have to live up to that,' " she says. "When in all actuality, no, I didn't. I just had to be me."

'It crosses a line':Sherri Shepherd weighs in on 'The Talk' controversy

A switch to politics as the show evolved

When introducing "The View," Walters promised the program would include “advice on matters that mean the most, like relationships and health and family. But most of all, we’ll have a lot of fun, and we hope that you will, too.” There was no mention of politics, but in 2019, The New York Times called the program "the most important political TV show in America."

Behar says when Barack Obama became the country's first Black president after the 2008 election, followed by Donald Trump, the conversation at the table naturally turned to politics.

"I think that sometimes we miss the boat when we become a 'Meet the Press,' " she says. "I don't think that it serves the brand, and I think that we lose something when we're too serious and when we're fighting politically. The ratings may be good. Sometimes they're good when we're fighting, sometimes they're not.

"The original brand of the show was supposed to be about camaraderie and relatability, debate-ability with a friendly accent," she says. "And when we lose that, we lose the brand."

Joy Behar: Fiery feuds are not 'The View'

Much has been written about blow-ups between the co-hosts, alleged feuds and tensions. It's difficult to reminisce about the show's 25 seasons and not think of Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell's heated clash in 2007 that started about politics and became personal. Shortly after their altercation, O'Donnell exited the program three weeks before the end of her contract. Ramin Setoodeh's 2019 book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’ ” described numerous behind-the-scenes betrayals and constant conflict. In recent years, the media has paid close attention to sparring between Behar and McCain.

Behar would rather avoid the battles.

"I don't love doing it, and I don't love reading about it," she says. "I don't think that it's 'The View.' I don't think that it was the original idea."

She remembers disagreeing with Jones about the use of the word "fat" in their audition. "And we had a friendly disagreement, and that was like, 'Oh, OK. They do disagree on things.' It doesn't mean we're going to tear each other's hair out because she doesn't want to say something and I do, or she believes one thing, and I believe something else," Behar says. "So we got along much better because of that, but Barbara was there. Barbara wouldn't tolerate the kind of arguing that went on last year."

'CBS Mornings':Nate Burleson plans to 'flex some different muscles' as show's new co-host

Who will fill Meghan McCain's conservative seat?

"The View" will take its time selecting a replacement for McCain, who was the latest of the show's right-leaning voices and joined in 2017. Former congresswoman Mia Love will join the panel for the program's premiere week. Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, journalist Gretchen Carlson, CNN host S.E. Cupp, "Real Housewives of New York City" cast member Eboni K. Williams and former White House communications director Alyssa Farah will also fill the void.

Former "View" hosts will return in "Flashback Fridays." Star Jones' homecoming is this week. Matenopoulos might be another but won't confirm in what capacity she will return.

'This was not an easy decision':Meghan McCain announces she is leaving 'The View'

As for Behar, she wants a tablemate "who is mature, somebody who has some life experience, somebody who's a thinker, somebody who has a great sense of humor would help and brains, of course."

And she'd like the show to "have fun, be relevant, be spontaneous (and) bring some kind of takeaway value to the audience. I think that's asking a lot of a show, but I think we can pull it off."

Comments / 13

Fred Flinstone
8d ago

I’d like to talk canceling that show. It’s horrendous and it has done more to damage women than it has to uplift them.

Reply(2)
15
Guest
8d ago

Why are those hags still given a platform to spew their hate? They are truly disgusting and offer nothing productive to society.

Reply
7
Val Maria
8d ago

This show is now so boring, I use to watch it, but these women just whine so much. Not interesting anymore, too much drama and attitudes.

Reply
2
Related
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Meghan McCain lands new job after ‘The View’ exit

Meghan McCain has found her first job post-“The View.” The daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain will be joining the Daily Mail as a columnist. “Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics,” McCain, 36, tweeted on Thursday. “I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail. I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space.”
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Controversial Former "The View" Co-Host Is Returning This Week

The View has been on the air for an astounding 24 seasons, and it's arguably best known for its very heated exchanges between co-hosts. Of course, when The View begins its new season on Sept. 7, fans can expect more of the same as well as some changes. After four tension-filled years on the show, Meghan McCain left The View at the end of Season 24, and the talk show recently announced that nine guest hosts, from former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice to Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams, will sit in her seat in a rotating fashion to bring their opinions to table. But those aren't the only fresh faces fans will see when the co-hosts of The View return to the studio for the first time in 18 months this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Bill Geddie
Person
Meredith Vieira
Person
Gretchen Carlson
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
S.e. Cupp
Person
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Cheri Oteri
Person
Donald Trump
goodhousekeeping.com

'The View' Fans Have Very Strong Feelings About Mia Love Guest Hosting in Meghan McCain's Seat

Following a month-long summer hiatus, fans were once again able to take a little time to enjoy The View this week. The popular ABC daytime show returned on Tuesday with a few surprises in store for fans. For one, Tuesday's episode marked the first time since March of 2020 that Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were together in-person at the ABC studio. What's more, following Meghan McCain's departure from the show at the end of last season, the network has since decided to feature a rotating roster of celebrity and conservative guest hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Joy Behar Says This One Thing Has Kept Her From Getting Fired From "The View"

Joy Behar has been on The View longer than any other co-host, and according to her, there's a behind-the-scenes secret to that success. Behar started on The View when it debuted in 1997, along with creator Barbara Walters, and co-hosts Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Meredith Vieira. Behar took two seasons off in 2014 and 2015 before returning once again. As the show gets ready to start its 25 season, the 78-year-old comedian will have been there for 23 of them.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Abc#Cbs#Mtv#New York University
Best Life

Meghan McCain Just Announced Her First Job Since Leaving "The View"

Meghan McCain's seat on The View panel has not yet been filled, but she already knows what she's doing next. The talk show's controversial co-host left the series after four years in August. Now, McCain just announced her first job after The View. It turns out, the 36-year-old celebrity will still be commenting on political topics, just in a different format. Read on to find out more about her latest career move and to learn who will be temporarily filling in for McCain on The View this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider

‘The View’ Fans Despise Mary Katharine Ham: “Not Feeling This New Conservative Host!”

As the search to find Meghan McCain‘s replacement on The View continues into its second week, fans of the talk show have given one guest co-host the red flag. Conservative journalist Mary Katharine Ham took to the panel on the storied ABC daytime series today, sharing opinions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and the national anthem that did not resonate with audiences. Viewers of the series were quick to shred Ham on social media, airing their grievances about her conservative ideology.
NFL
Fox News

Former 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain joins the Daily Mail as a columnist

News website the Daily Mail announced Thursday that former co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain would be joining DailyMail.com in September as a columnist. "I’m delighted to welcome Meghan to the DailyMail.com team. Meghan’s column will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz, or issues based," said Daily Mail publisher and editor-in-chief Martin Clarke. "I’ve always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Meghan McCain compares Kamala Harris’ ‘craven’ uncontrollable laughing to Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’

Former "View" co-host Meghan McCain scolded Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for laughing when asked about the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, comparing the "craven" veep to Joaquin Phoenix’s mentally troubled character in the 2019 film "Joker." Harris initially laughed when asked about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the controversial...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meghan McCain slams Met Gala glitz: 'Am I allowed to not care?'

Meghan McCain slammed the celebrity participants of the Met Gala Monday for being out of touch with everyday Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a table at the swanky soirée, McCain suggested the celebrity attendees should have donated the money to essential workers and food banks. Individual tickets for the event were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, according to the New York Post. In many cases a brand will host the stars and buy tables.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Star Jones Left The View

The Emmy-award-winning talk show "The View" is known for its heated debates, the hot topics section, and the whirlwind of celebrities who join the show. Since its debut in 1997, the show has maintained its prominence and kept a rotating panel of interesting — and sometimes provocative — panel hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson among those who will fill in for Meghan McCain on The View

Who will replace Meghan McCain on The View? ABC has yet to tap a permanent new panelist, but a lineup of guest hosts has been revealed. The View's executive producer said Monday the show will be "taking a little time" to find a replacement for McCain on the daytime talk show, but for its upcoming season, it has set a rotating series of guest hosts to fill her spot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Who is Mary Katharine Ham? Meet ‘The View’s New Guest Co-Host

One week down and The View is already back in full swing. The famed ABC talk show began its 25th season (!) last week, celebrating its silver anniversary with a few shake-ups to the normal programming. Like, for example, this season’s panel: instead of having five women to host the show, there are only four. But there’s a twist! Every week, we’ll get a conservative guest co-host in Meghan McCain‘s old seat, as well as a returning co-host to celebrate Flashback Friday. This week, we’re getting down to hot topics with Mary Katharine Ham.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Without Meghan McCain, ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Can Finally Debate in Peace

Today was a big day for The View — and that may be an understatement. The ABC talk show celebrated a few new shake-ups on their first episode following a brief summer hiatus; like, for example, returning to the studio for the first time in over a year. Finally, the ladies were back in action at the panel with each other, discussing hot topics with a live audience. And as Season 25 kicked off, the co-hosts deliberated issues like abortion and the war in Afghanistan in peace. Yes, thanks to the departure of the show’s most controversial co-host, Meghan McCain, The View had a little more normalcy today.
ENTERTAINMENT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

245K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy