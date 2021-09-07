CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador's move to Bitcoin sparks praise and skepticism

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe move by El Salvador to move to Bitcoin as legal tender has been greeted with praise and brickbats across the financial markets. Ricardo Castañeda, a local economist, said the law was adopted extremely quickly, without a technical study or a public debate. "I don't think the president has fully...

