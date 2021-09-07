Labor union spokesman optimistic on this Labor Day

MASON CITY — Labor Day union events and parades in most major cities in Iowa including Mason City were canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Iowa Federation of Labor spokesman Lance Coles says there was a lot of discussion before the final decision. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” Coles says. “Each of the cities have their own central bodies or affiliates and they met together. Up until about a few weeks ago, they were still planning on having it — but with the increase in Delta COVID — they had a lot of discussions, and it wasn’t an easy decision, there were a lot of people who still wanted to have the events.”