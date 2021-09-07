How the advisory industry has been preparing for the next 9/11 event
In observance of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the InvestmentNews team has written a series of reports looking at how the financial industry has changed in its aftermath and been preparing for the next 9/11 event. Though the specter of something worse continues to be a frightening possibility, rather than pushing 9/11 out of mind or writing it off as an aberration, InvestmentNews contemplates the impact and potential consequences of being unprepared for the next attack from several industry perspectives.www.investmentnews.com
