Economy

How the advisory industry has been preparing for the next 9/11 event

By Mark Schoeff Jr.
InvestmentNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn observance of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the InvestmentNews team has written a series of reports looking at how the financial industry has changed in its aftermath and been preparing for the next 9/11 event. Though the specter of something worse continues to be a frightening possibility, rather than pushing 9/11 out of mind or writing it off as an aberration, InvestmentNews contemplates the impact and potential consequences of being unprepared for the next attack from several industry perspectives.

InvestmentNews

Are retirement plan providers ready for the next 9/11?

Physical attacks are always a potential threat that companies must plan for, but cyberattacks have become a more regular concern. In observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the InvestmentNews team has written a series of reports looking at how the financial industry has changed in its aftermath and been preparing for the next 9/11 event. Though the specter of something worse continues to be a frightening possibility, rather than pushing 9/11 out of mind or writing it off as an aberration, InvestmentNews contemplates the impact and potential consequences of being unprepared for the next attack from several industry perspectives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
