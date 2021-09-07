CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM announces Telum chip

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM announced the IBM Telum Processor which will be the central processor chip for the next generation IBM Z and LinuxONE systems. The 7 nm microprocessor is engineered to meet the demands its clients face for gaining AI-based insights from their data without compromising response time for high volume transactional workloads. Big Blue said that the IBM Telum is designed with a new dedicated on-chip accelerator for AI inference, to enable real time AI embedded directly in transactional workloads, alongside improvements for performance, security and availability.

fudzilla.com

