Especially for You race returns to Cedar Rapids for 31st year
The Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer is coming back next month for its 31st year, and race organizers have high hopes for an in-person event this year. “At this point we are continuing to plan for an in-person race, so fingers crossed that works out,” race director Jeff Decker said. “We are working closely with internal and external partners to monitor the delta variant surge, and hopefully luck will be on our side with that.”www.thegazette.com
