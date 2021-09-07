Italian Man Doesn't Just Want To Read Fantasy Books, He Wants To Live Them
capradio.org
9 days ago
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Nicolas Gentile bought land in the Italian countryside and started building. His goal is to create a hobbit village, modeled after J.R.R. Tolkien's Shire. He an his family dress in hobbit clothes. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Nicolas...
Lord of the Rings actors including Elijah Wood have expressed their support for the project of an Italian man who lives as a hobbit and is building his personal “shire” from JRR Tolkien’s fictional Middle-earth in Italy. In a series of video messages posted on Monday on Instagram, the actors...
There is nothing quite like a good book. Books spur our imagination, take us to other worlds and ignite all of our senses, keeping us on the edge of our seats with every page turn. Here are our favorite classic adventure-packed books for every age, full of every twist and turn for young and older bookworms alike.
I've seen articles that they are finishing the scripts and will start -- Folly Beach Hokie 09/08/2021 10:10AM. I might have to check that out. I just finished Queen's Gambit. Enjoyable ** -- TexasGobbler 09/07/2021 11:22PM. Yeah, that was a great series. I don’t want them to make a sequel,...
Over the next few days, we'll be finding out which books made the longlists for this year's National Book Awards — beginning Wednesday morning with Young People's Literature and finishing up Friday with Fiction. Check back with us throughout the week as we post each list to see who's in...
Books can transport readers to far-flung places, send them back (or forward) in time, and open their eyes and minds to new points of view. Authors are well aware of the effects books can have; here are some of the profound things your favorite writers have had to say about books and reading. (You can find these quotes, and many more, in Mental Floss’s The Curious Reader: A Journal for Book Lovers, out now.)
An old interview has resurfaced where Oprah Winfrey asked Dolly Parton some uncomfortable questions on her talk show. While many viewers were angry at Oprah, many others praised Dolly for her graceful answers to the intrusive questions. Oprah asked Dolly about her plastic surgery. She asked, “How are you defying...
British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
As much as we’d like shows to stay on Netflix for our perusing pleasure, contracts change all of the time, and unfortunately it looks like some of our favourite shows are set to leave the streaming platform imminently. So what should you begin binge-watching? Find out here…. Orphan Black. The...
THE "real-life Tarzan" who was raised in the jungle before spending his final eight years amongst civilisation, has died. Ho Van Lang, 52, passed away on September 6 after battling liver cancer. He lived with his father, Ho Van Thanh, in a tiny village in Vietnam after they "escaped" their...
Jeff Bridges caught COVID-19 in January while going through chemotherapy. "Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now," the actor said on his website. Bridges also revealed that his cancer is now in remission and the tumor is now "the size of a...
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Jeepers Creepers franchise has been one of the few successful horror franchises to start in the last 20. Jeepers Creepers hasn’t had the same huge success as films like Saw and The Conjuring, but it introduced a new monster, The Creeper, into the world of horror movies. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees aren’t born every day. The Jeepers Creepers films have built a dedicated fan base willing and ready to watch The Creeper stalk his prey every 23 years for 23 days in spring. Now, the franchise is about to enter a new phase with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
"Another anti-vaccine conservative radio host has died of COVID-19," says Ryan Cooper. "Bob Enyart, the Denver personality infamous for once reading the obituaries of people who had died of AIDS on the air while playing Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust.' By my count, that makes five such deaths in the past couple months: Enyart, Florida's Marc Bernier and Dick Farrel, and Tennessee's Phil Valentine and Jimmy DeYoung. Each one refused to get vaccinated and paid with his life. Elderly unvaccinated men dying of COVID-19 is sadly unremarkable in America today. What's noteworthy is who has been spared: the most elite ranks of conservative media. While B-list regional radio guys are being felled on a near-weekly basis, the Fox News primetime lineup is all healthy and safe. It reflects the psychotic disregard the conservative movement has for the lives of its own members. We know for a fact that most of Fox News is vaccinated, and it's a safe bet that the ones that refuse to say have as well. Rupert Murdoch got his dose at the first possible moment. Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Mark Levin all got their shots. Tucker Carlson's angry refusal to say whether or not he did speaks for itself. The Fox headquarters even has a requirement that all staff disclose their vaccination status, and the unvaccinated have to wear masks and submit to daily health checks. ow, this is not to say that all the top conservative elite are cynical liars who don't believe the right-wing propaganda they espouse. Their level of genuine belief varies between hosts and topics — Carlson, I'll wager, knows perfectly well he is spreading lies about the vaccine, but he also gives every sign of being a committed white supremacist. Sean Hannity also knows the vaccines works and has said so, but he can't bear his viewers yelling at him for a single second. Doocy, meanwhile, seems to be the network's lone voice unequivocally advocating for vaccines. By the same token, it's hard to know why exactly lower-ranking conservative radio guys didn't follow Doocy's advice. It could be the different social context of being an ultra-rich celebrity in New York, and therefore seeing personally thousands of people who got the vaccine with no ill effects, versus being in a conservative backwater where liberals are less present. It could just be that radio guys are more addicted to their own propaganda, or spend more time in the fever swamps of Facebook ivermectin groups."
The Drew Barrymore Show premiered its second season with Barrymore revisiting all of the formative places in her hometown Los Angeles that shaped her life and career as one of Hollywood's definitive stars. The tour began at the 46-year-old's childhood home, which was "pretty scary when I was a kid...
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle were today named in Time's list of top 100 most influential people as they appeared in a glitzy cover shoot for the magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were praised in the publication for "running towards struggle" in a world where "everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know".
The children of Prof Stephen Hawking have described the “brutal” moment he left his family on Christmas Day for a new life with his carer. In a new documentary, Hawking: Can You Hear Me?, the physicist’s three children and their mother, Jane, speak candidly about family life. Hawking announced on...
British royal family news shows that Prince Harry’s public persona is taking a beating. Last night he was jeered and laughed at over his bizarre Oprah Winfrey interview and a new poll reveals his popularity is at an all-time low. All of this comedown for the high and mighty clown...
Comments / 0