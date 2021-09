Stocks ended mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow rising to end five-session losing streaks while the Nasdaq ended narrowly in the red. The Dow added more than 250 points, or 0.6%, as of market close. Tech heavyweight Apple (AAPL) shook off losses from Friday, which came after a California judge issued a permanent injunction against the iPhone-maker's App Store policies amid an antitrust lawsuit with Epic Games. Investors also awaited a highly anticipated Apple event on Tuesday, which is expected to serve as the forum for the unveiling of a new iPhone and other hardware.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO