CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn County, IA

Linn and Johnson counties are solar leaders

By Patrick Snell
thegazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to drive around Linn or Johnson counties without seeing a solar array in a farm field, on a home, or powering a small business. Eastern Iowa has long led the state in solar energy innovation, with Linn and Johnson Counties topping the list of solar hot spots. These counties, along with Washington, have the most solar installations with more than 400 each. After a decade of proven solar success, it is surprising that some in these communities are now publicly questioning the benefits and efficacy of solar technology.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Simone Biles tells Congress 'entire system' enabled Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles on Wednesday blamed the “entire system” for enabling the abuse by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biles said that she didn’t want another young athlete to experience the horror that she and hundreds of other gymnasts endured.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
Johnson County, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Iowa City, IA
Industry
Linn County, IA
Industry
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Industry
Johnson County, IA
Business
Johnson County, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa City, IA
Government
Linn County, IA
Business
City
Iowa City, IA
Linn County, IA
Government
County
Johnson County, IA
Iowa City, IA
Business
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Installations#Solar Projects#Eastern Iowa#Farmers#Tnc#Sitegen Solar#Moxie Solar#Grow Solar#The Nature Conservancy
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy