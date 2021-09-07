Linn and Johnson counties are solar leaders

It is hard to drive around Linn or Johnson counties without seeing a solar array in a farm field, on a home, or powering a small business. Eastern Iowa has long led the state in solar energy innovation, with Linn and Johnson Counties topping the list of solar hot spots. These counties, along with Washington, have the most solar installations with more than 400 each. After a decade of proven solar success, it is surprising that some in these communities are now publicly questioning the benefits and efficacy of solar technology.