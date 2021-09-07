Five KC Chiefs who could make Kansas City unstoppable

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the long wait is finally over. The K.C. Chiefs play a real football game this week. While we all love the buzz or training camp and the chance to watch players earn roster spots in the preseason games, nothing compares with the real thing that is the NFL’s regular season. The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, but came up short of winning it all last season. While there are no guarantees in the NFL, the Chiefs definitely seem poised to be a Super Bowl contender again this season.